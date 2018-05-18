Annex renovations discussed at meeting

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

During a relatively short meeting Tuesday morning at Tiffin Columbian High School, the Seneca County Commissioners discussed renovations for the county-owned Annex Building in preparation for the Probate and Juvenile Courts.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas commended the county’s judges for their watching closely the costs for the renovations.

“They’re being very frugal,” Thomas said. “Furniture and fixtures are being reused,” Thomas said, referring to items being moved from the courts’ current location in the building known as the old Carnegie Library Building.

New blinds for the annex have been priced at nearly $14,000, and new carpeting has come in at $5,400. Judge Jay Meyer has informed the commissioners, however, he will help cover some of those costs.

The commissioners also discussed the hiring of a firm called Spyglass to help trim telecommunications costs for the county.

County Administrator Stacy Wilson said the company gathered information in 2008 and again in 2011 that allowed the county to save money on fees it was paying to telephone and data companies.

“They (Spyglass) take 50 percent of the money they save us,” Wilson said, noting that is how the company is paid for its services.

While no resolution was passed Tuesday to hire the firm, the commissioners agreed to move forward with hiring the firm.

Thomas also asked Adam Ingram, the county’s emergency management agency director, if the county has a plan in place to deal with disasters such as the large train car fire that occurred recently in Bellevue.

“Yes, we have one in place,” Ingram responded, adding local fire chiefs are in command during all hazardous materials fires and incidents.

“When the fire (is extinguished), the railroad would then be in charge of cleanup operations,” the EMA director said.

In other business, the commissioners approved a $50,000 supplemental appropriation for the Wolf Creek petition ditch fund for contract services. The project has been underway for several months, and is about 90 percent complete. The additional funds will cover change orders needed to complete the project.

Another $18,028 supplemental appropriation was approved for seven line-item expenditures for the T-CAP fund, and an appropriation adjustment of $15,000 was okayed for the maintenance and repair fund for a county engineer’s bridge repair project.

Commissioners also gave the nod to purchase two new sheriff’s cruisers through the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, and a contract for the county’s Emergency Management Agency was approved for services provided by the Local Emergency Planning Committee.

Comments

comments