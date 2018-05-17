Public Record

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fostoria

arrests

Wednesday:

• Jonathon M. Hengsteler, 49, Arcadia, was arrested on a local warrant; bond was posted and he was released.

• Hugh A. Leimgruber, 38, last listed address in Rudolph, was arrested on a warrant on North Countyline Street.

Tuesday:

• Denzell Kadeen Jackson, 25, last listed address 1013 Buckley St., turned himself in on a warrant.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a citation for speeding in a school zone following a traffic stop at North Countyline Street and College Avenue.

• Officer issued a warning got loud music following a traffic stop on Park Avenue.

• Officer issued a citation for speeding in a school zone following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a citation for improper backing following a report of a crash involving a semi and an SUV at Mid-block and West Lytle Street at 5:40 p.m.

• Officer issued a citation following a report of a two-vehicle crash at West Ridge Drive and Van Buren Street at 3:09 p.m.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Sandusky Street.

• Subjects came on station to file an assault complaint. Investigation is pending.

• Complainant reported phone scams requesting the victims send money via Western Union in order to receive more money from a federal refund.

• Officer was requested to an East Crocker Street address for an unruly juvenile. Possible charges pending; incident under investigation.

• Officer transported a suicidal juvenile to the hospital from a Park Avenue address.

• A West Fourth Street employee reported a diseased raccoon was causing a hazard to customers coming into and out of the building.

• Officer attempted to make contact with an individual on Leonard Court for another law enforcement agency.

• Officer located a prescription pill on a sidewalk along East Jackson Street.

• Officer was out on follow ups on Nichols Street, North Countyline Street,

• Subject came on station requesting to speak with an officer. Officer spoke to both parties; all concerns were taken care of.

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported two suspicious male subjects on East Fremont Street. Subjects were gone prior to officer’s arrival.

• Caller advised of a male subject crossing over his Boston Avenue property; asked an officer to tell him not to do that. Officer was unable to locate subject.

• Officers were requested to an East Fourth Street location.

• Caller reported a male was assaulting a female on East Jackson Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• A South Union Street caller requested officers. No one was in the house except for the caller, who was advised of options.

• Caller advised of two males, one female and one child in a verbal altercation near Hoover Drive and Lincoln Avenue.

• Caller advised of unruly juveniles on North Town Street. Officer spoke to the parent and advised of options.

• Subject came on station for an impound release.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• EMS was dispatched to the 300 block of Fall Street at 10:52 p.m. for a male subject who fell on the floor.

• Squad was requested to the intersection of West Lytle Street and Midblock at 7:44 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Seneca County

citations

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West Ohio 18 and North Township Road 59.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported breaking and entering at a North County Road 25 residence. A truck was put into LEADS.

