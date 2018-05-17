Public Record
Fostoria
arrests
Wednesday:
• Jonathon M. Hengsteler, 49, Arcadia, was arrested on a local warrant; bond was posted and he was released.
• Hugh A. Leimgruber, 38, last listed address in Rudolph, was arrested on a warrant on North Countyline Street.
Tuesday:
• Denzell Kadeen Jackson, 25, last listed address 1013 Buckley St., turned himself in on a warrant.
citations
Wednesday:
• Officer issued a citation for speeding in a school zone following a traffic stop at North Countyline Street and College Avenue.
• Officer issued a warning got loud music following a traffic stop on Park Avenue.
• Officer issued a citation for speeding in a school zone following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.
Tuesday:
• Officer issued a citation for improper backing following a report of a crash involving a semi and an SUV at Mid-block and West Lytle Street at 5:40 p.m.
• Officer issued a citation following a report of a two-vehicle crash at West Ridge Drive and Van Buren Street at 3:09 p.m.
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Sandusky Street.
• Subjects came on station to file an assault complaint. Investigation is pending.
• Complainant reported phone scams requesting the victims send money via Western Union in order to receive more money from a federal refund.
• Officer was requested to an East Crocker Street address for an unruly juvenile. Possible charges pending; incident under investigation.
• Officer transported a suicidal juvenile to the hospital from a Park Avenue address.
• A West Fourth Street employee reported a diseased raccoon was causing a hazard to customers coming into and out of the building.
• Officer attempted to make contact with an individual on Leonard Court for another law enforcement agency.
• Officer located a prescription pill on a sidewalk along East Jackson Street.
• Officer was out on follow ups on Nichols Street, North Countyline Street,
• Subject came on station requesting to speak with an officer. Officer spoke to both parties; all concerns were taken care of.
Tuesday:
• Complainant reported two suspicious male subjects on East Fremont Street. Subjects were gone prior to officer’s arrival.
• Caller advised of a male subject crossing over his Boston Avenue property; asked an officer to tell him not to do that. Officer was unable to locate subject.
• Officers were requested to an East Fourth Street location.
• Caller reported a male was assaulting a female on East Jackson Street. Officer was unable to locate.
• A South Union Street caller requested officers. No one was in the house except for the caller, who was advised of options.
• Caller advised of two males, one female and one child in a verbal altercation near Hoover Drive and Lincoln Avenue.
• Caller advised of unruly juveniles on North Town Street. Officer spoke to the parent and advised of options.
• Subject came on station for an impound release.
fire runs
Tuesday:
• EMS was dispatched to the 300 block of Fall Street at 10:52 p.m. for a male subject who fell on the floor.
• Squad was requested to the intersection of West Lytle Street and Midblock at 7:44 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.
Seneca County
citations
Wednesday:
• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West Ohio 18 and North Township Road 59.
• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.
thefts
Wednesday:
• Complainant reported breaking and entering at a North County Road 25 residence. A truck was put into LEADS.