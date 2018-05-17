MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man injured in E. Fremont St. Fire

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

M. LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

Fostoria Police responded to reports of smoke and flames at an E. Fremont St. home Wednesday evening. Fostoria Fire Department was soon dispatched after a structure fire was confirmed at 344 E. Fremont St. around 8:50 p.m. Marvin Crowe was taken to Fostoria Community Hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire was believed to have started in one of the main floor apartments of the house, which was broken up into 3 apartments. A family of four living in the upstairs apartment was able to evacuate the residence without injury. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Red Cross has been requested for assistance of the apartments’ residents. No other information was available at press time.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Teen driver charged in fatal Ohio prom night car crash

Posted On10 May 2018

South Dakota drug prices ballot measure won't be rewritten

Posted On10 May 2018

Audit: Online school inflated time students spent learning

Posted On10 May 2018

Petal power: Group works to preserve wild Louisiana irises

Posted On10 May 2018

Ex-North Korean captive from Ohio reacts to detainee release

Posted On10 May 2018

Local Sports

Off

Prep softball: Carey’s Hacker shuts down New Riegel

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR FINDLAY — A couple of days after falling out of the state coaches association’s Division IV rankings,
Posted On 16 May 2018
Off

Prep baseball: Double plays keep H-L scoreless in district loss

By ANDY WOLF STAFF WRITER CLYDE — If there was a word for it, Hopewell-Loudon coach Tony Swangan felt his team got
Posted On 16 May 2018
Off

Thursday’s scoreboard

PREP SOFTBALL District Semifinals Division I AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY Perrysburg 5, Bowling Green 0 Toledo Whitmer 3, Oregon Clay 1
Posted On 16 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company