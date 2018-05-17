Man injured in E. Fremont St. Fire

M. LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

Fostoria Police responded to reports of smoke and flames at an E. Fremont St. home Wednesday evening. Fostoria Fire Department was soon dispatched after a structure fire was confirmed at 344 E. Fremont St. around 8:50 p.m. Marvin Crowe was taken to Fostoria Community Hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire was believed to have started in one of the main floor apartments of the house, which was broken up into 3 apartments. A family of four living in the upstairs apartment was able to evacuate the residence without injury. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Red Cross has been requested for assistance of the apartments’ residents. No other information was available at press time.

