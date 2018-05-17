Kids, grab your pole and tackle box

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

Kids armed with fishing poles, tackle boxes and a sense of friendly competition will cast their lines in this year’s Geary Family YMCA Youth Fishing Derby.

Sunday marks another Fostoria’s annual fishing derby, where children ages 17 and under get the chance to unplug and spend quality time with their families as they fish, eat and compete.

The event, originally started by Ken Drew and named “Fishing for the Future” in 2011, carries the founder’s legacy of bringing together kids and loved ones to connect in the outdoors.

“What makes the event special every year is just that you’re out going fishing away from screens with someone you love,” said Program Coordinator Haley Burdick.

Further, the derby, which is free and open to the public, brings people from all walks of life together from safety forces to youth to grandparents, according to Burdick.

“The derby is really community and family time,” she said. “You have families come out, local firemen come out and the event is available to everyone regardless of financial status.”

Professional Bass Pro Jason Root, who is also a Fostoria Fire Division fireman, will offer answers to questions and assistance with fishing. Root helps to host the event, according to the program coordinator, and provides the free goodies participants get to take home.

In addition, others from Fostoria’s fire and police departments will cook the food for the event as they have done in years past.

The derby is also sponsored and funded by multiple local businesses, including B. Hill’z Excavating, Inc., Hollinger Insurance Agency, Inc., VFW, Doctor Stephen Geroski’s Dental Office, Tim Sulken D.D.S. Dentistry, Kiwanis International and POET Bio-refining, said Burdick.

The derby will take place at the City Park Shelter and Reservoir 2. Registration begins at 9 a.m. followed by the derby then lunch and prizes at 12:30 p.m.

Any child who is old enough to independently fish is welcome to participate in the derby, said Burdick.

Participants will be able to use poles and tackle provided by the event.

