FFD fights early morning blaze

M. LEYLAND SPENCER/ for the Review Times

A Fostoria Fire Division firefighter works to put out a house fire at 132 Nichols St., Fostoria, early Wednesday morning. Three dogs were rescued from the residence; however no one else was at the home time of the blaze, which was reported at 2:19 a.m., said the Fostoria Fire Division. According to the Seneca County auditor’s website, the property is owned by Sandra Fitschen. The fire, along with its cause, is currently under investigation stated the fire department. No further information was available at press time.

