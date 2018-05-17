City pool unlikely to open this summer

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

The Fostoria City Pool is unlikely to open this season because it needs extensive repairs.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Eric Keckler said the pool will require substantial repairs, which include replacing a liner, fixing issues with the filtering system and patching a leak in the baby pool. Repairs have been estimated from $100,000-$500,000.

The mayor said the city needs to get a more accurate estimate before they can move forward and put money into repairs to open for the season.

“We want to get someone in here to give us a number and information on what actually needs repaired,” he said. “We felt that before we put any money into trying to open the city pool and find surprises that would not allow us to run it, we needed to have an assessment on what really needs to go into it to open.”

He said the pool, which typically opens from June to August, will not likely be able to be fixed up within the upcoming season.

“I don’t see any way we can make that time frame this year,” Keckler said.

Adding to the financial strain of operating the pool, it costs about $50,000 annually to run it and revenues from concessions and admissions do not come close to covering it, according to Keckler. The pool had been closed last season as part of the five year fiscal recovery plan, according to previously published reports. The city was placed in fiscal emergency by State Auditor Dave Yost in May 2016.

The mayor said he would “love nothing more than to open the pool”, which is a part of Fostoria’s history and was a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project, but said they needed to make sure “it was done right.”

Councilman Greg Cassidy echoed the mayor’s support for the pool; however, he said maintaining the city’s safety forces had to take precedence as Fostoria recovers from fiscal emergency.

“I’m very sympathetic toward everybody about the pool, but we still need to stay focused on our safety forces, fire and police,” Cassidy said. “A safe Fostoria still has to take precedence over a swimming pool.”

The mayor agreed.

According to Keckler, some groups have expressed interest in raising funds for the pool. The mayor said once an accurate estimate is determined, such efforts can get started.

