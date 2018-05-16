Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office advised the roadway was being closed at Ohio 12 and Township Road 262 and a hydrant was down at 4:04 p.m.

arrests

Wednesday:

• A male subject was arrested on a local warrant following a male fleeing on foot near Taft Boulevard and South Main Street.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at North Caples and East North streets.

• Officer issued a warning for a headlight out following a traffic stop at Columbus Avenue and Fall Street.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for a turn signal violation following a traffic stop at South Union and West Tiffin streets.

thefts

Thursday:

• A West South Street complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding the theft of medication while she was in the hospital

• A South Union Street resident reported someone was stealing the springs from her trampoline.

vandalism

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported juveniles were throwing eggs at vehicles at East Lytle and State streets.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A Beier Drive employee reported a juvenile was on the roof.

• Caller requested an officer for a female subject with a possible warrant. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller complained of a dog barking on East Tiffin Street for several hours. Officer spoke with the owner who took the canine inside.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer about phone harassment.

• Officer conducted a home visit on North Vine Street.

• Officer was out on follow ups on North Countyline Street, Bannister Stree and East Lytle Street.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer about a CPO violation. Victim would be sending copies of threatening text messages.

• Complainant reported a female subject was assaulted on West Tiffin Street. Suspect was gone upon arrival; victim was unwilling to cooperate with charges.

• Caller stated a vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant on Buckley Street. Officer spoke with the owner who moved their vehicle.

• Caller reported a power line was down on Springville Avenue. Cable company was notified.

• Officers conducted building checks on North Countyline Street,

• Caller advised three juveniles were flashing flash lights on South Countyline Street. Officer spoke to subject who were looking at raccoons climbing the porch.

fire runs

Thursday:

• EMS was requested to the 500 block of West Lytle Street at 2:18 p.m.

Wednesday:

• Squad was dispatched for a male subject injured in the middle of the street near North Main and West Culbertson streets at 7:27 p.m.

Seneca County

accidents

Thursday:

• Crews completed a mock crash on North County Road 7 where a vehicle hit a bicycle and fled the scene at 9:15 a.m.

citations

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for failure to dim following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 109.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 101.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on South U.S. 23 and West Township Road 96.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 109.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office advised they were looking for a suicidal subject who was said to be at his residence on South U.S. 23.

• Caller reported a subject was inside a vehicle parked on North Township Road 63 with the seat kicked back wearing a baseball hat; requested a deputy as it was suspicious. Vehicle was gone prior to arrival.

• Complainant advised a vehicle on South County Road 591 has the hood up with a mannequin head in it; stated they thought it might distract drivers. Deputy spoke with the homeowner and the item was moved.

Wednesday:

• Deputies assisted in the removal of animals from a South Township Road 25 location as a subject had threatened to shoot them and they were malnourished and abused.

• Fremont Police Department requested deputies attempt to locate a runaway with a warrant on Emma Street in Bettsville. Deputy was unable to locate.

