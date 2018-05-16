Next market to feature gardening

Community members will have the opportunity to go gardening at the next Fostoria Farmers’ Market of the season, slated for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets in downtown Fostoria.

The theme is “Let’s go Gardening” and is sponsored by Creative Concepts Landscaping. Jon Wonderly will be on hand to answer landscaping questions. Fostoria Garden Club Ltd members will help children plant a flower to take home. Spring flowers, vegetable starts and unique planters will be available from Barb & Dick’s, Mr. Basket, Shirley Conley and the Fostoria Garden Club Ltd.

Additionally, Leadership of Seneca County will host a fundraiser selling raffle tickets for gardening baskets. Proceeds will benefit Fostoria City Schools’s students as the Leadership class will use the funds to purchase basic necessities for students such as school supply kits for classrooms, spare campus wear for students who need it and basic care packages with after-school snacks and basic hygiene products.

Also at the farmers’ market, farm-fresh eggs will be available from Widmer Family Farms, along with baked goods from Country Crafts and Peg Kauffman; Coonies Kettle Corn; Just Jammin & Stuff’s homemade jellies, soaps, jewelry and painted gourds; honey products from Just Natural sweeteners; Maple syrup products from the Sugar Shack; jams, beach bags and crib quilts from Donnelle Jacquot. Other vendors include Ruth Hasselman and Pat Coronado’s many hand-sewn items; Prairie Song Pottery and doggie treats; Dick Perrine’s wind chimes and garden art; Scentsy; Premiere and Paparazzi Jewelry; Watkins products and RADA knives; Hummel’s Cricut crafts; Abby Everding’s outlet covers, wreaths and hair bows; the Review Times; Costco; Savvy Hair Expressions will kick off their fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Awareness; and Friends of the Library will have various items for sale.

The event will also welcome Slingers LLC hot dogs. The Eastern Star will provide breakfast sandwiches and muffins in the Masonic building across the street from the market.

The Fostoria Farmers’ Market is sponsored by the Fostoria Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, in conjunction with the Fostoria Garden Club Ltd. and the Review Times.

For more information, visit Fostoria Farmers’ Market on Facebook, email fostoriamarket@yahoo.com or call 419-435-1718.

Comments

comments