Car crashes into house

A Fostoria man received minor injuries after losing control of his vehicle and driving into a house Monday evening. Deputies from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 8:20 p.m. after Dennis Branch, 49, of Fostoria, lost control of his vehicle while driving south on U.S. 23. According to reports, he went off the east side of the road, through a cornfield, hit the garage of a house until the vehicle came to rest inside the home, located at 5957 N. U.S. 23. No one was home at the time. Branch was treated at the scene and released. He was also cited for failure to control. Also assisting at the scene was Fostoria Fire Department, Kansas Fire and Rescue, Reinhart’s Towning and AEP to repair a blown transformer. No other information was available at presstime.

