Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Sunday:

• Dustin Bowman arrested in the 200 block of East North Street and transferred to Wood County Jail.

citations

Sunday:

• Citation issued for traffic at College Avenue and North Countyline Street.

Saturday:

• Verbal warning issued for a turn signal violation at East Crocker and South Poplar streets.

• Citation issued for window tint at East Fremont and North Main streets.

• Verbal warning issued for window tint in the 700 block of Sandusky Street.

• Verbal warning issued for driving left of center at Stearns and Perrysburg roads.

• Verbal warning issued for a stop sign violation at South Poplar and East Sixth streets.

Friday:

• Citation issued for failure to control after a motorist hit a speed-limit sign in the 400 block of Sandusky Street.

thefts

Sunday:

• Columbus Avenue caller reported his Harley stolen. Report and statement filled out.

Saturday:

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding her deceased nephew’s credit card being used at Plaza Drive location. Officer advised aunt to contact the three credit bureaus along with finding the exact credit card for it to be canceled. Aunt was given handouts as well.

Friday:

• Complainant came on station to report money taken from their bank account. Report on file.

• A South Union Street caller requested officer to report missing items. Report on file.

• An East Lytle Street employee requested an officer for a female juveniles attempting to steal items. Females left bag with items; will review video.

vandalism

Saturday:

• Caller in the 100 block of Sandusky street reported broken windows on their house. Extra patrol requested.

Friday:

• A Sandusky Street caller requested an officer for damage done to their fence. Officer advised damage was done to rear fence, several fence boards were broken, unknown suspect(s).

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Complainant reported an unwanted guest in the 1400 block of North TR 21.

• A Cory Street caller reported a larger white male in blue jeans, black jacket and a black ball cap checking cars for property and possibly made entry into a vehicle. Officers responded to the area in vehicles and on foot. Entry was made. Suspect last seen southbound. Officer advised contact was made with owner of the entered vehicle. Officers checked the rest of Cory Street and nothing else appears tampered with. Officer will follow up with owner later.

• Building check in the 1100 block of North Main Street.

• An East North Street caller reported a bicycle in an alley. Bike impounded.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer about an issue with a 9-year-old neighbor boy. Parent advised of options

• A Columbus Avenue caller requested an officer stating a subject texted her saying he was going to come to her residence. Caller advised of options. Officer advised male never said he was coming to the residence in text messages like the complainant claimed.

• Complainant requested officer in the 700 block of Cherry Street for a male who pulled out a tire iron and threatened to assault him. Officer advised second part of complaint is enroute to hospital. Charges pending.

• A North Main Street caller reported a juvenile threatening to harm himself. Officer advised juvenile is complying with hospital staff. Father is at ER with juvenile.

Saturday:

• Caller reported loud music coming from the 300 block of West South Street. Officer made contact with source; resident turned down music.

• An East North Street caller reported a brown Labrador retriever on their porch; unknown who the dog belongs to. Officer advisd the dog is no longer in the area.

• Caller reported seeing a red full-size Ram pickup truck with its lights on but no movement in a Van Buren Street parking lot. Officer advised vehicle was gone upon arrival, security had not seen the vehicle.

• Caller reported a black male wearing all black appearing to be intoxicated or disoriented walking in the street in the North Union/Culbertson streets area. Officer spoke with subject who said he was just crossing the street. Officer advised male to use sidewalk and stay off of roadway.

• Officer was out with a disabled semi at Midblock; officer advised getting driver back on the correct path.

• Complainant requested a welfare check on his girlfriend. He is in Cleveland and is concerned for her safety. Officer made contact with a female at the residence who advised she spoke to the female and she sounded fine over the phone.

• Building check completed on East Jones Street.

• Officer out on a follow up in the 800 block of North Main Street.

• Officer out on a follow up in the 400 block of North Town Street; no contact made, no answer at door.

• Jefferson Road complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding the neighbor constantly driving through his yard. Both parties spoken to; neighbor will no longer drive through yard to get to his backyard.

• Officer out on a follow up at a Plaza Drive location.

• Caller reported small children in diapers playing in the street in the 300 block of West High Street and no adults around. Officer spoke with babysitter who was advised of complaint. All three juveniles are back inside for the day.

• Complainant came on station requesting an officer for a stand-by while she picks up her phone from her ex-boyfriend at a Lytle Street location. Male never showed up. Female advised of options and to call if he shows up and there is a problem.

• A 911 caller reported the neighbor’s dogs are attacking each other and the neighbor is not home in the 100 block of East High Street. Officer advised one taser deployed to get one dog off the other dog. Owner of dog showed up and has custody of the injured dog. Report to be forwarded to dog warden.

• Officer flagged down in the area of North Main and East High Street area by a subject who lost their dog. Dog located.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in service of papers in the 400 block of Park Avenue. Papers served.

• A South union Street caller reported the neighbor has a hole in their fence and the neighbor’s dogs are coming through the hole and trying to attack the complainant’s children. Officer made contact with owner of dogs and owner and complainant advised of complainant are trying to patch hole in fence.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a 911 call from the 1600 block of North Union Street from an 11-year-old juvenile reporting they are being assaulted by another juvenile. An adult got on the phone and stated the juvenile was being unruly. Officer spoke with juvenile and mother. Advised of options.

• A McDougal Street caller requested to speak to an officer about a subject throwing rocks at their house. Complainants were advised of their options in regards to filing criminal charges and obtaining a restraining order against the suspect. Complainant will provide video.•

Friday:

• A 911 hangup call was received from the 300 block of West South Street. Unfounded.

• A Van Buren Street caller reported finding a pipe in the area. Item collected and placed to be destroyed.

• Caller requested an officer to standby at a Northview Drive residence. Advised of options with csb and courts. Report on file.

• Caller reported a male juvenile around construction equipment at the former Pantry location on South Street. Officer spoke with male and construction manager; juvenile does have permission to take metal.

• Subjects came on station to speak with an officer about an unruly 6-year-old. Officer spoke with parents and juvenile.

• Caller reported a truck weaving in traffic in the Sandusky-Caples Street area with a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers checked area; unable to locate vehicle.

• A father came on station with an unruly juvenile. Officer advised father of options.

• A 911 hangup call was received from the 100 block of East Sixth Street. Unfounded.

• Dispatched received a 911 hangup call; no answer, no address, no callback.

• A Woodward Avenue caller reported they think someone is outside their trailer. Advised to keep doors locked. Officer checked area.

• A Cherry Street caller requested an officer for juveniles causing a disturbance; officer spoke with juvenile.

• A West Fremont Street caller requested an officer for suspicious person in area; officers checked area, unable to locate anyone.

• A caller reported a concrete bock in the roadway at North Vine and Summit streets. Block removed.

Seneca County

citations

Saturday:

• Verbal warning issued for no plate light at U.S. 23 and CR 591.

• Verbal warning for speed issued at West Ohio 12 and Township Road 156.

• Verbal warning issued for a stop sign violation at West County Road 61 and North County Road 31.

Friday:

• Deputy issued a verbal warning for speed in the 100 block of State Street in Bettsville.

thefts

Saturday:

• A North Township Road 69 complainant reported their lawnmower was stolen

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• County garages notified of a stop sign down that needs to be repaired.

• An erratic driver in a Silver Mercedes with out-of-state plates was reported heading westbound on Ohio 18. Fostoria police notified. Unable to locate.

• County Road 11 complainant asked to speak to a deputy concerning telephone harassment.

Friday:

• Deputy responded to a report of loose cows on CR 6. Unable to locate.

