Fostoria woman hits pedestrian

Posted On Sun. May 13th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

A 15-year-old Findlay girl was treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital after she was struck by a car that was pulling out of a Tiffin Avenue driveway Thursday afternoon, according to Findlay police.

Police reported that Linda Dye, 53, of Fostoria, was attempting to pull out from a driveway in the 1300 block of Tiffin Avenue at 3:38 p.m. in her 2012 Chevy Malibu when she struck the teen, who was walking on the sidewalk.

The girl was taken to the hospital by Hanco EMS, police reported.

Dye was cited for violation of duties required at a sidewalk, according to police.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Teen driver charged in fatal Ohio prom night car crash

Posted On10 May 2018

South Dakota drug prices ballot measure won't be rewritten

Posted On10 May 2018

Audit: Online school inflated time students spent learning

Posted On10 May 2018

Petal power: Group works to preserve wild Louisiana irises

Posted On10 May 2018

Ex-North Korean captive from Ohio reacts to detainee release

Posted On10 May 2018

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

PREP SOFTBALL District Semifinals Division I AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY (1) Perrysburg vs. (9) Bowling Green, Monday, 5 (5) Toledo Whitmer
Posted On 13 May 2018
Off

Prep softball: Calvert splits a pair with Wynford

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert had a pair of big innings in Game 1, but was outlasted in Saturday’s nightcap as the Senecas split with
Posted On 13 May 2018
Off

Prep track: Elmwood boys second at NBC

By SCOTT COTTOS Staff Writer MILLBURY — Elmwood’s Comeback Kids helped pave the way for a big day for the Royals’ boys in
Posted On 13 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company