Fostoria woman hits pedestrian

A 15-year-old Findlay girl was treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital after she was struck by a car that was pulling out of a Tiffin Avenue driveway Thursday afternoon, according to Findlay police.

Police reported that Linda Dye, 53, of Fostoria, was attempting to pull out from a driveway in the 1300 block of Tiffin Avenue at 3:38 p.m. in her 2012 Chevy Malibu when she struck the teen, who was walking on the sidewalk.

The girl was taken to the hospital by Hanco EMS, police reported.

Dye was cited for violation of duties required at a sidewalk, according to police.

