Creating barn quilts

DAVID SIMMONIS / for the Review Times

Chris McKee, (right), and Bev Lang work on layouts for the geometric design of barn quilts during a class presented by Suzi Parron Saturday afternoon at the Fostoria Community Arts Council. Parron, author of two books: “Barn Quilts and the American Quilt Trail Movement” and “Following the Barn Quilt Trail” is also an instructor and travels the country giving classes on the design and history of barn quilts. Fostoria Area Visitor’s Bureau hosted the half-day event that was attended by approximately 20 people and the bureau is hoping to create a future tourism draw throughout Fostoria, which is already home to nearly 20 barn quilt.

Comments

comments