Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Caller reported a vehicle was hit in the 500 block of North Countyline Street.

arrests

Friday:

• Danielle Marie Blackburn was arrested on an active warrant.

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation for wrong-way parking on Colonial Drive after a caller reported a vehicle with a trailer parked in the wrong direction was making getting in and out of the driveway difficult.

Thursday:

• Citation was issued for failure to use turn signal on North Countyline Street.

thefts

Thursday:

• Subject came on station to report a subject came on station to report $800 was taken out of his bank account; report on file.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Caller reported numerous juveniles walking in the Summit and North Vine streets area; juvenile was returned home by officer.

• Male requested officer to check apartment for unwanted female; open door. Woman had paperwork showing her address and belongings showing her residency there. Subjects were advised of eviction proceedings and to maybe seek alternative living arrangements if not getting along.

• 911 hangup from West Tiffin Street; child was playing with phone. Everything was fine.

• Caller reported his neighbor is driving erratically and almost hit his dog on Sandusky Street. Officers will look for the vehicle, a small black sports car.

• Subject came on station to report a male has not been in contact since 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Report was put on file and officers will be on the look out and attempt to perform a welfare check.

• Employee at a Plaza Drive business reported a white male took items from the location; report on file and employee notified Tiffin store.

• Citizen requested officer for vehicle assistance on Summit Street; vehicle was jump started.

• Transfer call from Ohio State Patrol advised of reckless driver; unable to locate vehicle.

• Caller reported a cow in the roadway; owner showed up and reinforced the fence.

• Officer assisted Seneca County Sheriff’s Office with a broken window after an alarm call.

• Officer responded to a disturbance/disorderly conduct call on West Rock Street.

• Subject was taken to Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on warrant/summons service.

Thursday:

• Complainant requested officer for juvenile. Officer spoke with complainant, victim and juvenile; victim does not want to pursue charges and was advised of options.

• Caller reported a smell coming from the 600 block of Summit Street. Officer spoke with caller and referred to zoning for complaint. • Citizen reported an elderly white male in a peach t-shirt and white hat in the Rock Street and Gerlock Drive area. Subject was advised not to return to residence.

• Complainant reported an open door on Perrysburg Road; cleared and re-secured.

• Employee of a Van Buren Street business reported a male was injured after being accidentally shot with a BB gun.

• Owner of a property on North Countyline Street reported subjects who had been evicted were back and requested an officer. Subjects stated court order gave them one more day to collect possessions; they were advised of consequences if they violated the order.

• Subject came on station to report medication missing; advised of options.

• Citizen requested an officer for female on Fifth Avenue. Incident was a verbal argument and parties were separated.

• Female reported an unwanted male at a Union Court residence; male left.

• Caller asked for officer regarding stolen jewelery.

• Complainant reported juveniles fighting and walking on tracks; unable to locate.

• Subjects came on station to report theft.

• Citizen requested officer for juvenile; minor was transported and returned to parent.

fire runs

Friday:

• Caller requested EMS and officer for a female in the 300 block of West Lytle Street. Female was transported to a hospital and Firelands Counseling and Recovery Services was contacted.

Seneca County

thefts

Thursday:

• Breaking and entering over a month ago in Loudon Township. Homeowners report $1,000 worth of jewelry missing as well as a handgun and advised the jewelry had been pawned in Lima. Owners had possible suspect in mind; report on file.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Male reported cattle close on the roadway on North County Road 15; contacted owner and advised cattle are back by the woods.

• Fostoria Police Division advised deputies they received a call of a cow that walked into the roadway on West Ohio 18 and North Township Road 47; owner showed up shortly after call.

Thursday:

• Caller reported a female, who was unsteady on her feet, walking with a cart along the roadway near West U.S. 224 and South Ohio 587; deputy gave her a ride to a department store and she is going to call a cab.

