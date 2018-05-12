Fostoria man arraigned on federal charges

A Fostoria man indicted on child pornography charges has been arraigned in U.S. District Court.

Charles B. O’Neill, 58, 1023 Gerlock Drive, recently appeared before Magistrate Judge James R. Knepp, II, in an arraignment hearing at the U.S. District Court’s Northern District of Ohio in Toledo.

O’Neill entered a plea of not guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor (production) and one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography, according to court records.

O’Neill had been indicted by a Seneca County grand jury on two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, one a second-degree felony and one a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, one a second-degree felony and one a fourth-degree felony. According to a court official at the Seneca County Pleas Court, the criminal case in the county may be dismissed without prejudice if the federal case moves forward.

O’Neill was arrested March 21 on an arrest warrant out of the U.S. District Court’s Northern District of Ohio.

The defendant had initially been arrested on Feb. 22 at his home after members of the Fostoria Police Division and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification & Investigation conducted a search warrant at his Gerlock Drive residence. BCI utilized special agents from the Cyber-Crimes unit as well as Crimes Against Children unit, which helps local authorities investigate and prosecute those who commit crimes against children.

Concurrent with execution of the search warrant of his residence, O’Neill’s cellphone was located on his person and was previewed. Investigators located child pornography on his cellphone.

The search was executed after officers received information from the defendant’s family regarding alleged child pornography, according an affidavit. The investigation was initiated by Sgt. William Campbell and Officer Corey Brian.

During an additional search at his barn located on Bairdstown Road, North Baltimore, a computer, CDs, DVDs, hard drives and USB storage devices were seized. Sexual paraphernalia, children’s costumes and other sex-related items were also found in the room, states the affidavit. Video evidence of O’Neill performing sexual acts on a child were also recovered.

O’Neill’s detention was continued during the arraignment hearing.

