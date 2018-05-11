By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

Letter carriers will be collecting more than just packages, parcels and letters near and far this weekend.

On Saturday, the National Letter Carriers Association will be collecting much needed and life-sustaining parcels–non-perishable food donations. The organization is holding its 26th annual Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive.

Fostoria’s local mail carriers will collect goods to stock a local food bank of the director’s choice, according to mail carrier Daniel Leal.

“The goal is eliminate food insecurity and hunger,” he said. “It’s a way for us to give back to the community and show how much we appreciate our customers.”

With the mail carriers and volunteers, often family and friends of the workers, doing the leg work, it is easy to donate to the cause. You can simply leave a bag of nonperishable food items in a bag by your porch or mailbox for them to pick-up. Donations must be placed outside by 9 a.m.

According to NACL’s website, the top requested non-perishable food items are: cereal, pasta, pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals (such as soups, chili and pasta), 100% juice, peanut butter, macaroni & cheese, canned protein (tuna, chicken and turkey), beans (canned or dry). While those are popularly sought after, Leal said “anything helps.”

1 in 7 Americans is food insecure, or lives at risk of hunger and not knowing where their next meal is coming from, states a 2017 Hunger in America report.

“Getting more people involved is the only way to address hunger,” said Leal. “It is also a great way to show unity as we work together to eliminate hunger in our community.”

Last year the NACL collected 75 million pounds, the third-highest total in the event’s history, according to a press release. Overall, in the quarter-century since it began, the annual food drive has collected almost 1.6 billion pounds of food.

Leal said local efforts seems to increase each year.

“I believe every year we almost always increase from year to year,” he said.

The food drive’s national partners are the Unite State Postal Service, the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, the United Way, the AFL-CIO and Valassis.

Information can be found by visiting the National Association of Letter Carriers website at https://www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive. You may also call the local post office at 419-435-6651.

Comments

comments