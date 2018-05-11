Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Monday:

• Male was taken into custody on local warrants.

Sunday:

• A female was transported to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office; arrested adult.

citations

Sunday:

• A verbal warning for speed was issued at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Findlay Street.

• Verbal warning for speed was given at the intersection of Findlay and West Lytle streets.

thefts

Monday:

• Caller reported the theft of a laptop, TV, speakers and a drill set from West Eagle Street.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Ohio State Highway Patrol requested an officer for assistance on a traffic stop in the 700 block of Countyline Street.

• Caller advised of three individuals in a car acting in a suspicious manner near the intersection of North Vine Street and Gray Park Drive; female was just waiting for his sister.

• Citizen reported three teenagers engaging in inappropriate behavior; officer was unable to locate.

• Complainant advised his ex girlfriend came to his work place, stole his apartment key and was in his apartment uninvited; both parties advised of options.

• Man came on station requesting an officer for a stand-by while he picked up his mother’s handicap placard in a Columbus Avenue resident’s vehicle. Officer stood by while parties looked for handicap sign; no problems.

• A father requested a welfare check on his 11 year-old daughter who was absent from school Friday and Monday; officer spoke with mother and child is fine.

• Caller asked to speak with an officer regarding issues with her sister.

Sunday:

• An officer was requested regarding a male subject yelling profanities in the parking lot across from apartments on Park Avenue. Subject was outside speaking with his daughter on the phone. He went inside to finish the call.

• Caller advised of a disturbance on Lewis Street and requested male be removed from the property. Both parties were warned for disorderly conduct. Male advised he would find a licensed driver to drive him to Findlay after he was warned of the consequences if he drove. Caller called back again about an hour and a half later when the male subject returned then locked her and the children out of the house. Woman was advised of her options and male left; citations will be issued if officers have to return again.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak with an officer regarding an incident that happened with her one year-old grandson; investigation pending.

• Caller reported someone revving the engine of a vehicle in the Glenwood Avenue area for two hours. Caller’s wife was trying to sleep due to working a midnight shift. Officer drove through the area and did not hear or see anyone working on an engine.

• Complainant called about his stolen trailer after locating a subject with it. He followed the subject onto Eagleville Road. Complainant called back and advised the subject was going to follow him to his house then called again to advise the subject appears to be having vehicle problems. The two were waiting on US 23; Wood County Sheriff’s office was on the scene as well.

• Woman requested a welfare check on her niece and nephew after she was on the phone with her mother and the phone suddenly went dead. Kids were happy and healhty; everything was okay.

Seneca County

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a verbal warning for speed on West OH 12.

• A railroad track near County Road 39 was blocked after two trains, which appeared to be from the mixing plant, stopped there: citation issued.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Complainant requested a deputy at 8:49 a.m. regarding a lost woman with dementia who had ended up at her house. Woman was transported to a hospital. Officers spoke with a neighbor who stated subject had been missing since about 7 a.m. Car was picked up by neighbor and family advised they would go to the hospital to pick-up the subject.

