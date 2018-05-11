MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Fostoria Learning Center Executive Director Tracey Lawton takes guests through a tour of the mechatronics lab at the center Thursday morning. The manufacturing bus tour took superintendents, principals and guidance counselors from seven area schools to five manufacturing facilities: Church & Dwight in Old Fort; NSI Crankshaft and the FLC in Fostoria; and Arnold Machine and Taiho in Tiffin. The purpose was for educators to learn about what jobs are available in the skilled trades so they can take that information back to their students, informing them of what opportunities are out there for them. During lunch, the educators heard from senior Sentinel Career Center students involved in construction, culinary arts, electrical trades, cosmetology and digital technologies. The panel was an open dialogue between educators and students about what students wished they had learned in high school to help them better prepare for their futures and how Sentinel has prepared them for in-demand jobs.

