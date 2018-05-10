Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Wednesday:

• A juvenile was arrested on Park Avenue.

• Jamahne Edward Morant, 40, 903 Lincoln Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday:

• A male subject was arrested on a warrant at a Beier Drive location.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for expired tags following a traffic stop at West Center and North Union streets.

• Officer issued a citation for speeding in a school zone following a traffic stop at College Avenue and North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a citation for speeding in a school zone following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at Columbus Avenue and Nichols Street.

• Officer issued a warning for improper display following a traffic stop at North Union and West South streets.

• Officer issued a citation following a report of a vehicle rear-ending another vehicle in the 1200 block of North Countyline Street at 7:15 a.m.

• Officer issued a citation for loud music at a Buckley Street address.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a citation for off state routes following a traffic stop at East Center and South Main streets.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a citation for child safety seat violation following a traffic stop at Findlay and West Lytle streets.

• Officer issued a warning for a turn signal violation following a traffic stop at East North and North Main streets.

• Officer issued a warning for expired tags following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for a turn signal violation following a traffic stop at Leonard and West Culbertson streets.

• Officer issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at Buckley and East Jackson streets.

thefts

Wednesday:

• A North Countyline Street manager requested an officer for counterfeit money. Two $100 bills were collected; incident is under investigation.

Tuesday:

• An East Lytle Street employee reported a subject was assaulted and his wallet was stolen.

• Subject came on station to report a stolen rose gold iPad.

• Subject came on station to report a package was taken from a Seneca Avenue address after it was delivered.

vandalism

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported two male subjects threw a rock at their vehicle, shattering the rear glass windshield; advised they say the subjects running along the tracks on West Lytle Street.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Subject came on station with a juvenile to speak with an officer.

• Caller advised of a vehicle on Arthur Street.

• Officer was out on a follow up on North Countyline Street.

• Officers conducted building checks on Sandusky Street, North Countyline Street, Perry Street, North Main Street, East Lytle Street and South Poplar Street.

Tuesday:

• A North Countyline Street caller requested to speak with an officer regarding the condition of a trailer; advised her neighbor stated the trailer was going to blow up. Officer noted the furnace wasn’t running and there was no odor of natural gas.

• Officers conducted building checks on East South Street, North Countyline Street,

• Complainant advised they could hear yelling and screaming coming from a North Countyline Street residence. Officers were checking it out.

• Caller advised of an unwanted female subject on East Lytle Street. Caller was advised of options.

• An East North Street caller requested an officer. Civil options were explained.

• Caller requested an officer to a Sandusky Street address for a male subject having a medical issue. Family was on scene to assist.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on South Countyline Street.

• A Northview Drive caller requested an officer. Officer advised of options.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call regarding a male and female in a verbal altercation near West Fremont and North Vine streets. Officer was unable to locate.

• A West High Street employee advised a juvenile was at the service desk. Officer transported the juvenile to his grandparents.

Seneca County

arrests

Wednesday:

• Subject was arrested for animals at large following a report of cows loose on South Township Road 25.

citations

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop on North U.S. 23.

• Deputy issued a warning for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop on West Axline Street.

Tuesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West Township Road 112 and North Township Road 109.

• Deputy issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported a checkbook and pills were missing from a West County Road 592 residence.

• A North Township Road 103 complainant reported someone stole a saw, sander, tool box and miscellaneous items from his garage.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A South Township Road 25 caller advised the neighbor’s cows were out again and had damaged his field.

Tuesday:

• Caller requested a deputy for an illegal burn on West Township Road 170.

