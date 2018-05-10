MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Public Record

Posted On Thu. May 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria

arrests

Wednesday:

• A juvenile was arrested on Park Avenue.

• Jamahne Edward Morant, 40, 903 Lincoln Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday:

• A male subject was arrested on a warrant at a Beier Drive location.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for expired tags following a traffic stop at West Center and North Union streets.

• Officer issued a citation for speeding in a school zone following a traffic stop at College Avenue and North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a citation for speeding in a school zone following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at Columbus Avenue and Nichols Street.

• Officer issued a warning for improper display following a traffic stop at North Union and West South streets.

• Officer issued a citation following a report of a vehicle rear-ending another vehicle in the 1200 block of North Countyline Street at 7:15 a.m.

• Officer issued a citation for loud music at a Buckley Street address.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a citation for off state routes following a traffic stop at East Center and South Main streets.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a citation for child safety seat violation following a traffic stop at Findlay and West Lytle streets.

• Officer issued a warning for a turn signal violation following a traffic stop at East North and North Main streets.

• Officer issued a warning for expired tags following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for a turn signal violation following a traffic stop at Leonard and West Culbertson streets.

• Officer issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at Buckley and East Jackson streets.

thefts

Wednesday:

• A North Countyline Street manager requested an officer for counterfeit money. Two $100 bills were collected; incident is under investigation.

Tuesday:

• An East Lytle Street employee reported a subject was assaulted and his wallet was stolen.

• Subject came on station to report a stolen rose gold iPad.

• Subject came on station to report a package was taken from a Seneca Avenue address after it was delivered.

vandalism

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported two male subjects threw a rock at their vehicle, shattering the rear glass windshield; advised they say the subjects running along the tracks on West Lytle Street.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Subject came on station with a juvenile to speak with an officer.

• Caller advised of a vehicle on Arthur Street.

• Officer was out on a follow up on North Countyline Street.

• Officers conducted building checks on Sandusky Street, North Countyline Street, Perry Street, North Main Street, East Lytle Street and South Poplar Street.

Tuesday:

• A North Countyline Street caller requested to speak with an officer regarding the condition of a trailer; advised her neighbor stated the trailer was going to blow up. Officer noted the furnace wasn’t running and there was no odor of natural gas.

• Officers conducted building checks on East South Street, North Countyline Street,

• Complainant advised they could hear yelling and screaming coming from a North Countyline Street residence. Officers were checking it out.

• Caller advised of an unwanted female subject on East Lytle Street. Caller was advised of options.

• An East North Street caller requested an officer. Civil options were explained.

• Caller requested an officer to a Sandusky Street address for a male subject having a medical issue. Family was on scene to assist.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on South Countyline Street.

• A Northview Drive caller requested an officer. Officer advised of options.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call regarding a male and female in a verbal altercation near West Fremont and North Vine streets. Officer was unable to locate.

• A West High Street employee advised a juvenile was at the service desk. Officer transported the juvenile to his grandparents.

Seneca County

arrests

Wednesday:

• Subject was arrested for animals at large following a report of cows loose on South Township Road 25.

citations

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop on North U.S. 23.

• Deputy issued a warning for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop on West Axline Street.

Tuesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West Township Road 112 and North Township Road 109.

• Deputy issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported a checkbook and pills were missing from a West County Road 592 residence.

• A North Township Road 103 complainant reported someone stole a saw, sander, tool box and miscellaneous items from his garage.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A South Township Road 25 caller advised the neighbor’s cows were out again and had damaged his field.

Tuesday:

• Caller requested a deputy for an illegal burn on West Township Road 170.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Forward step: LeBron, Cavs pushed to limit but not done yet

Posted On30 Apr 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James battles against Pacers Victor Oladipo in Game 5

LeBron's buzzer-beater gives Cavs 98-95 Game 5 win

Posted On26 Apr 2018
Stephenson fouls Green

NBA Video: LeBron drops 32 as Cavs edge the Pacers in Game 4, 104-100

Posted On23 Apr 2018

J.T. Barrett gives Cincinnati Bengals a pre-draft workout at local pro day

Posted On17 Apr 2018
Ohio Raccoons Distemper

Video: Youngstown police not amused by “zombie-like” raccoons

Posted On16 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP SOFTBALL Wednesday’s District Quarterfinals Division I BOWLING GREEN DISTRICT (17) Lima Senior at (1) Perrysburg, 5 Bowling Green 7,
Posted On 09 May 2018
Off

Locally: FHS hoops camps set

The registration deadline is May 18 for youngsters to register for camps to be hosted by Fostoria High School’s boys basketball program on
Posted On 09 May 2018
Off

Prep sports: Hoiles powers Elmwood to 19-2 win over FHS

Madison Hoiles homered, doubled and drove in five runs to power Elmwood to a 19-2 Northern Buckeye Conference win over Fostoria High School on
Posted On 09 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company