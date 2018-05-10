Alan Kaminsky Jewelers celebrates 70 years

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Seventy years ago, twin brothers invested in Fostoria when they opened Kaminsky Brothers Jewelers.

Today, their descendant carries on the family tradition at Alan Kaminsky Jewelers.

“We’ve been here for more than 70 years and a lot of people don’t even know it,” Alan Kaminsky, owner, said, stating it’s rare these days for businesses to be around for so long. “We really just want to get people to walk through our doors and check us out.”

Kaminsky’s father, Jack, and his twin brother, Al, opened Kaminsky Brothers Jewelers in 1948 after coming home from World War II. Raised in Toledo, the duo became watch makers. Kaminsky said they visited their sister, Freda Berger, who owned Berger’s Shoes in Fostoria, and immediately fell in love with the area.

Overtime, Al relocated and opened a shop in Findlay where the current Logan’s Irish Pub is located.

In 1979, Kaminsky joined his father at the Fostoria store, then located at 120 S. Main St. He had graduated from the University of Toledo and worked at a JC Penney in Adrian, Michigan, opening a fine jewelry department, before coming back home to marry his wife, Teri, and work with his dad.

Jack passed away three years ago at the age of 93 and after 66 years of marriage with Kaminsky’s mother, Sally. However, Kaminsky said his dad was able to see him take over the family business and open the new shop.

“It’s changed a lot over the years,” Kaminsky said, noting the store used to sell watches, jewelry, brass, figurines, clocks, knick knacks and more. “We’re tailored for everybody. If a teen wants to come in and get his girl a $25 item, he can do that. But a guy can come in and buy his girl an engagement ring too. We try to cater to everyone and have something for everybody.”

Kaminsky Jewelers recently remodeled and rearranged the showroom floor, adding more display cases in order to expand its diamond and bridal merchandise.

Showcases were brought in and some merchandise was moved around. A handmade mural was created and installed behind the showcase and more lighting was installed, which Kaminsky says gives the store a little bit bigger feel.

After a February 2008 fire destroyed the building complex where the store was previously located, the jewelry shop temporarily closed before opening at its current location at 111 S. Main St.

“We could have gone anywhere, especially after the fire,” Kaminsky said. “But we really want to be a part of Fostoria. It’s always been home to us. Times have changed a lot over the years and we’re proud to be here. As long as the community supports us, we’ll stay here.”

Although an official celebration has not been planned to commemorate 70 years of business, Kaminsky said the store is offering sales and fair prices all year-round.

Promos going on right now in honor of Mother’s Day include:

• 20 percent off LaFonn pendants, earrings, rings, etc., starting at $100;

• 2US 2 stone diamond fashion jewelry;

• $50 Kameleon scented kandles, which will reveal a new Jewelpop valued at $75-$2,000;

• Kameleon interchangeable jewelry pops;

• an expanded diamond bridal and men’s wedding band department;

• as well as interchangeable marble jewelry; Citizen Eco-drive watches; Chamilia; Angelica bracelets; and more.

“Sometimes flowers and candy are here and then gone. These are things that last, things she’ll have forever,” Kaminsky said, adding, “When you’re here, you’re talking right to the business owners, not the store manager or clerk who doesn’t necessarily have an invested interest in the customer, whereas we do.”

Alan Kaminsky Jewelers LLC is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

For more information, call the shop at 419-435-3505 or visit Alan Kaminsky Jewelers LLC on Facebook.

