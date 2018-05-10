2 injured in 2-car crash

AMBER HERBERT / for the Review Times

Two Fostoria drivers were injured Wednesday afternoon when their cars collided at the intersection of Ohio 12 and Washington Township 262, just west of Fostoria. Douglas Harlan II, 44, and Audrianna Gonzales, 27, were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco Ambulance after the 3:37 p.m. crash, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. The sheriff’s office said Harlan was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu east on Ohio 12 and tried to turn north onto Township Road 262, but failed to yield the right of way and struck a 2018 Kia Rio driven by Gonzales, who was westbound on Ohio 12. Both cars came to rest off the north side of the intersection. The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the accident scene were the Washington Township Fire Department, Miller’s Towing and Dick’s Towing.

