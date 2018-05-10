MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

2 injured in 2-car crash

Posted On Thu. May 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

AMBER HERBERT / for the Review Times

Two Fostoria drivers were injured Wednesday afternoon when their cars collided at the intersection of Ohio 12 and Washington Township 262, just west of Fostoria. Douglas Harlan II, 44, and Audrianna Gonzales, 27, were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco Ambulance after the 3:37 p.m. crash, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. The sheriff’s office said Harlan was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu east on Ohio 12 and tried to turn north onto Township Road 262, but failed to yield the right of way and struck a 2018 Kia Rio driven by Gonzales, who was westbound on Ohio 12. Both cars came to rest off the north side of the intersection. The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the accident scene were the Washington Township Fire Department, Miller’s Towing and Dick’s Towing.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Forward step: LeBron, Cavs pushed to limit but not done yet

Posted On30 Apr 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James battles against Pacers Victor Oladipo in Game 5

LeBron's buzzer-beater gives Cavs 98-95 Game 5 win

Posted On26 Apr 2018
Stephenson fouls Green

NBA Video: LeBron drops 32 as Cavs edge the Pacers in Game 4, 104-100

Posted On23 Apr 2018

J.T. Barrett gives Cincinnati Bengals a pre-draft workout at local pro day

Posted On17 Apr 2018
Ohio Raccoons Distemper

Video: Youngstown police not amused by “zombie-like” raccoons

Posted On16 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP SOFTBALL Wednesday’s District Quarterfinals Division I BOWLING GREEN DISTRICT (17) Lima Senior at (1) Perrysburg, 5 Bowling Green 7,
Posted On 09 May 2018
Off

Locally: FHS hoops camps set

The registration deadline is May 18 for youngsters to register for camps to be hosted by Fostoria High School’s boys basketball program on
Posted On 09 May 2018
Off

Prep sports: Hoiles powers Elmwood to 19-2 win over FHS

Madison Hoiles homered, doubled and drove in five runs to power Elmwood to a 19-2 Northern Buckeye Conference win over Fostoria High School on
Posted On 09 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company