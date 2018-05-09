Public Record

Fostoria

citations

Tuesday:

• Citation was issued for failure to reinstate during a traffic stop on Columbus Avenue.

• Officers gave a verbal warning during a traffic stop at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Dillon Road.

• Officers gave a verbal warning for a traffic violation at the intersection of Columbus and Seneca avenues.

• Verbal warning was issued for a traffic violation on East North street.

• Officers issued a verbal warning for a traffic violation at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Barcelona Drive.

• A warning was issued for a traffic violation on North Main Street.

Monday:

• A citation for a traffic violation was issued at the intersection of East Center Street and South Town Street.

• Citation for fictitious plates was issued on Columbus Avenue during a traffic stop.

• Officer issued a verbal warning on Springville Avenue for improper display.

• Speeding ticket was issued at the intersection of Mid-block and West Lytle Street.

• Citations for driving under suspension and child restraints were issued during a traffic stop at East Jackson and North Main Street.

• Speeding ticket was issued at the intersection of East South and South Main streets. Car was traveling 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak with an officer regarding a theft of a TV from a North Countyline Street location; incident under investigation.

Monday:

• Complainant came on station and advised her 60″ TV from Rent-A-Center was stolen on Saturday. Doors were locked, no signs of forced entry when she came home to her East Fremont Street residence.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Officers performed a follow-up visit on Beier drive.

• A three year-old child playing with a phone accidentally called 911; no problems.

• Caller advised a male was walking down the middle of Van Buren Street with a cart full of groceries; officer was unable to locate anyone in the roadway.

• Complainant said court bailiff was at a North Countyline Street location earlier for eviction and property is being set out. Tenant arrived and was threatening the owner of the property. Bailiff at location stood-by; parties advised of options.

• Citizen reported a highly intoxicated male on a riding lawn mower pulling a trailer. Officer made contact with subject and did not observe the tractor in motion upon arrival. Man was advised not to drive the tractor after consuming any alcohol; he pushed the tractor back to his residence.

• Subject requested an officer for an abandoned vehicle on Dillon Circle; advised of options.

• Complainant advised a dog had been left in a black Ford F-150. Dog had been car for approximately 30-45 minutes according to the caller. Owner of the dog was advised of complaint.

• Citizen requested an officer regarding landlord harassing her; parties were advised this was a civil issue and were both warned for disorderly conduct.

• Subject requested an officer for a vehicle unlock on South Union Street; assistance rendered and waiver signed.

• Seneca County Department of Job and Family Services faxed case regarding incident at a local park; under investigation.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock near Stadium Drive and North Town Street.

• Caller reported subject burning on North Countyline Street; subject was told to put the fire out.

• Officer performed a building check on Independence Avenue.

Monday:

• Officer performed a building check on Columbus Avenue.

• Paper service on Broadway Street resulted in a subject being taken into custody.

• Caller advised of barking dogs on Meadow Lane; dogs not barking as observed by officer.

• Law enforcement performed an appraisal on East North Street residence.

Seneca County

thefts

Monday:

• Air compressor and other power tools were reported missing from a garage on West County Road 28.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller requested deputy regarding theft of a Play Station 4 from a OH 18 residence; complainant called back and advised the subject who took the gaming system is returning it. Owner refused to press charges or say who took it.

• 911 hang up came from a 12000 West Axeline Street location in Louden Township; everything was fine.

• Caller advised of viscous dog on his County Road 18 property that tried to attack him and his son; subject had to shoot it. Dog warden was advised.

