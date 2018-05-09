MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

One man killed in crash on County Road 5

Posted On Wed. May 9th, 2018
By :
MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Crews work the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash on County Road 5 near Township Road 36 Tuesday afternoon. According to Trooper Garrett Lawson of the Fremont post of State Highway Patrol, Jerry Allen, 77, of Graytown, was traveling northbound on County Road 5 south of Township Road 36 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree before his maroon 1999 Buick LeSabre overturned. Allen was pronounced dead on the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt and no alcohol or drugs are suspected to be a factor in the accident, which was reported at 2:11 p.m., stated the trooper. There were no passengers in the vehicle. Seneca County EMS, Risingsun Volunteer Fire Department, Bascom EMS, D + D Towing and Kansas Community Volunteer Fire Department assisted on scene, said Lawson. The Fremont Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash, according to a press release. No further information was available at press time.

