MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Breaking new ground, raising future leaders

Posted On Wed. May 9th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Thursday will mark a significant turn in history for Fostoria City Schools.

The community is invited to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on the new Fostoria Junior/Senior High School building and the addition to the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School building.

“It’s an exciting time as we start another chapter in the school district’s history,” Superintendent Andrew Sprang said. “It has been a long time to get from the planning of the campaign, election day, through the design phase to the actual structure coming out of the ground.”

The ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. in between the current FJSHS and FIES. Thirteen students — one from each grade level — have been chosen to take part in the ceremony based on their participation in a friendly competition where they had the opportunity to discuss what the school and the district mean to them.

The students will be introduced during the event, which will be broadcasted live on the FETV YouTube station and Facebook. The ceremony will also be available on Channel 10 within a couple of hours.

In addition, band and choir students will perform during the ceremony, which is open to the public.

The community can expect to see work going on at both the FIES and FJSHS. One of the first visual elements, according to Sprang, will be the replacement of the roof at the intermediate building, along with construction on the new addition. The building will also receive interior renovations in phases over the upcoming year.

Community members will also begin to see the foundation of the new junior/senior high school building taking shape.

“There’s going to be a great deal of traffic on campus over the next year and a half as the construction occurs,” Sprang said.

The groundbreaking ceremony isn’t the only big news happening Thursday within the district.

Fostoria City Schools is hosting its PreK-12 Leadership Day across the buildings.

“Fostoria City Schools has a vision of our students being prepared to leave a legacy in life,” the invite reads. “We also value the relationship between our schools and local businesses and organizations.”

Over the past three years, elementary students have been invested in the Leader in Me initiative, which seeks to create a lifestyle educators and students can follow to develop leadership, culture and academics in the building and life. Likewise, the high school is a year 1 LEAD School. Thursday’s event will showcase student leadership and celebrate achievement through the initiative.

The day will begin with registration and breakfast in the board office at FJSHS at 7:30 a.m. Students will greet guests before hearing a presentation from Fostoria Junior/Senior High School students.

Visitors will then travel to Longfellow Elementary School where they will be greeted by students and have the opportunity to witness morning meeting at 9:15 a.m. Students and staff will share information about lighthouse teams before taking guests on tours throughout the building.

A parting proud parade will take place as community members leave the building to travel to Riley Elementary School, where students will discuss the 7 Habits and take guests on a tour through that building.

At noon, visitors will travel to the FIES building where lunch will be served during presentations from Leadership Teams as well as a performance from The TRIBE. After lunch, guests will hear from FIES students.

There will be time for Q&A beginning at 2:15 p.m. from parents, teachers and students in all grades.

Throughout the day, guests will learn about the preK-6 journey with the Leader in Me; the LEAD high school model; student action/leadership teams; applying the 7 Habits to enhance academics, school culture and home; student leadership notebooks, goal settings; and more.

“We would like for the community to see how the students are using the 7 Habits to develop leadership skills and student empowerment,” FIES Principal Kori Bernal said, adding, “Every child can be a leader.”

For more information or to RSVP, call the district at 419-435-8163.

Those who are unable to attend the event but who are interested in supporting officials’ efforts to promote leadership within the district are welcome to donate to the cause. Funds, which can be made out to Fostoria City Schools, will support student incentives, leadership initiatives and supplies for events.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Forward step: LeBron, Cavs pushed to limit but not done yet

Posted On30 Apr 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James battles against Pacers Victor Oladipo in Game 5

LeBron's buzzer-beater gives Cavs 98-95 Game 5 win

Posted On26 Apr 2018
Stephenson fouls Green

NBA Video: LeBron drops 32 as Cavs edge the Pacers in Game 4, 104-100

Posted On23 Apr 2018

J.T. Barrett gives Cincinnati Bengals a pre-draft workout at local pro day

Posted On17 Apr 2018
Ohio Raccoons Distemper

Video: Youngstown police not amused by “zombie-like” raccoons

Posted On16 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s scoreboard

PREP SOFTBALL Weekly State Coaches Poll Division I 1, Lebanon (7) 122 2, Louisville (3) 100 3, Perryburg 93 4, Marysville (2) 82 5, Mason 62 6,
Posted On 09 May 2018
Off

SBC track: Lakota teams off to strong starts

BELLEVUE — Lakota’s track and field teams swept the pole vault on both sides and sit in first place after the first day of the
Posted On 09 May 2018
Off

Prep softball: Van Buren opens softball tourney with ‘W’

VAN BUREN — Van Buren’s Raegan Miller singled and hit a home run, drove in two runs and scored one in leading the Black Knights to a
Posted On 09 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company