Signs, off-street parking topics of work session

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

Although no official legislation was passed, the Law and Ordinance Subcommittee met on Monday night with city administration to discuss ongoing issues.

The meeting served as a work session between the subcommittee, which is compromised of councilmen Brian Shaver and Mike Hopple, Safety Service Director Deb Hellman, Mayor Eric Keckler, the public and the new compliance officer/project manager, David Rudolph on digital signs and off-street parking. It was Rudolph’s first day on the job.

The group reviewed examples of other municipalities’ legislation regarding digital signs and off-street parking while considering the needs of Fostoria.

Their discussion stressed the need to refine and clarify guidelines within the city’s ordinances so that they are more easily accessible for the public. As Shaver explained, there are ordinances that outline what a proper driveway or parking area constitutes; however, the information is spread throughout the city’s codes.

“We want to create guidelines that are clear and handy in one place so there isn’t confusion,” said Rudolph.

According to the city’s codes, cars must be parked on a driveway rather than the yard. Further, the driveway should be accessible without going over a curb and ten feet away from property lines, said Rudolph. Existing parking areas closer than the required distance to property boundaries will be grandfathered in; however they will still be subject to laws regarding upkeep and materials.

“Under 11.25.10, no automobile shall be parked unless on an improved driveway, which constitutes concrete, asphalt or crushed stone that is maintained and free from intrusive weeds or grass,” said Rudolph.

The compliance officer/project manager clarified that cars may temporarily for a short period of time be pulled into the yard. For example, a car may be moved into the yard to be washed.

In addition to clarifying and expanding the rules, Rudolph hopes to put together packets that will be passed out with permit forms informing applicants of guidelines to ensure property owners understand expectations.

Though city officials want to enforce the codes and now have the staff to do it, they want to avoid making the process difficult or charging high ticket fees. According to the current legislation, yard parking violations can cost offenders over a hundred dollars in fines and a minor misdemeanor charge. Officials hope to modify the code to address this particular issue.

“We want a court enforcement officer out there writing tickets; however, we have in here somewhere that the ticket is for $150,” said the safety service director. “We don’t want to write $150 tickets; we want to write $15 tickets.”

“It’s also a minor misdemeanor, which lengthens the process of him being able to write that ticket and them going through the courts,” added Rudolph. “It’s simpler for him to write a simple $15 parking ticket and we can take the stack of them over to the court.”

The city is also currently working to make the public aware of the laws in place by issuing warnings and citations. According to Hellman, red warning tags are being issued to those violating rules on yard parking.

“We have a red tag system where they get a warning telling them not to park on their lawn before it ever escalates,” she said.

Separately, the group put together a list of recommendations outlining the guidelines for digital signs, including limits on size, initial fees for permits, requirement for proper upkeep and regulating the speed at which images can change. These measures work toward preventing unsafe distractions for drivers passing by.

A working first draft of ordinances addressing off-street parking and digital signs will be presented in an upcoming city council meeting.

Another work session is scheduled at 8 a.m. June 4.

