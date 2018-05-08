Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Sunday:

• Caller reported her daughter hit a parked vehicle in a parking lot in the 500 block of North Countyline Street parking lot. Private property crash form to be completed.

Saturday:

• Caller in the 300 block of South Wood Street reported his vehicle was hit-skipped. Investigation pending.

• Caller reported a minivan struck a pole at North Town and East Fremont Street. Officer advised AEP contacted about damage to pole; Reinharts contacted to remove vehicle; citation issued for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

arrests

Friday:

• Officer transported one male to Wood County Sheriff’s Office jail on a warrant.

• Officers transported three males to Seneca County Sheriff’s Office jail on unspecified charges.

• Male arrested in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue on a warrant out of Hancock County. Transported to relay with Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday:

• Male arrested on warrant and transported to Seneca County Sheriff’s Office jail.

citations

Sunday:

• Verbal warning issued for improper turn during a traffic stop at Midblock and West Lytle Street.

Saturday:

• Citation issued for driving under suspension and illegally parked vehicle; plates taken.

• Verbal warning issued in a traffic stop on North Countyline Street for failure to dim brights.

• Verbal warning issued at East North and Potter streets for no license plate light.

• Verbal warning issued on North Countyline Street for two headlights required.

• Warning issued for traffic only in the 400 block of South Main Street.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Officer spotted a subject wanted on a warrant in the 500 block of West Tiffin Street. Offcier checked with residents who do not know who the subject is, but bike was left on their property and they do not want it there. Bike has been impounded

• Caller reported a vehicle parked behind a North Countyline Street business and has not moved for three days. Vehicle belongs to business and is parked on business; property.

• Building check on West High Street.

• Fostoria Police Division received a 911 hang up call; no address on mapping screen; dispatch called number back no answer. Report on file.

• Clark Street caller reported her 4-year-old son was outside playing and is now missing. Officer advised child was found hiding in the house.

• Gormley Street 911 caller requested officer for a male who assaulted her. Officer advised complainant doesn’t want to pursue any charges at this time will call back if subject returns. Caller stated subject is back and refusing to leave. Officer advised subject is allowed to be at the residence per renter.

• Officer requested to release impounded dogs to owner.

• Caller in the 100 block of West Tiffin Street reported two dogs were running loose and not allowing people to enter church. Dogs impounded.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 911 hangup call from the 300 block of South Union Street. Female advised a child was playing with the phone and everything was okay.

• East Lytle Street female reported a male is continuing to harass her over the phone; complaint on file.

Saturday

• A West Center Street female reported an intoxicated male making threats. Male arrested on warrant and transported to Seneca County Sheriff’s Office jail. Female advised of options.

• Caller reported a disturbance at Caples and McDougal streets. Officer spoke with female who advised there was no fight.

• Findlay State Highway Patrol advised of a vehicle being driven recklessly. Officer advised complaint unfounded; vehicle was followed throughout the city to its destination; no traffic nor equipment violations observed.

• North Union Street caller reported a verbal altercation. Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on scene; handled by sheriff’s department.

• Caller reported a noise complaint at Caples and McDougal streets. Officer advised he spoke with subjects.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Officer advised receiving a 911 call from a juvenile on North Union Street. Officer drove through parking lot, no emergency.

• Caller reported a fight in the 600 block of Cherry Street. Officer advised parties to separate and warned for disorderly conduct.

• Cherry Street caller reported someone walking in his yard. Officer spoke to resident about problem, advised of options.

• Caller reported a vehicle blocking an alley in the 500 block of North Poplar Street. Officer spoke with owner of vehicle; vehicle moved.

• East High Street caller requested officer for damage inside vehicle. Officer advised incident is linked to other fire incidents on April 22; under further investigation.

• Woodward Avenue caller reported a broken window on trailer. Homeowner showed officer the double-pane window; inside pane of glass only is cracked.

• Officer responded to a 911 hangup call from the 100 block of East Lytle Street; officer spoke to employees, no emergency.

• East Lytle Street complainant reported a civil issue; complaint on file.

• Officer responded to a parking complaint in the 1000 block of South Main Street. Resident advised to move vehicles which are parked on sidewalk.

• Caller reported a possible open container at South Main and Fourth streets. Unfounded.

Complainant reported numerous vehicles block the path at Lakeview Drive and West Center Street. Owners advised to move vehicles.

• Caller requested a welfare check on Myers Avenue. Officer unable to make contact; neighbor said family had left 15 minutes prior to officer’s arrival; advised daughter was with them. Officer later spoke with parents and advised them of complaint and they stated they would address issue.

• Building checks at East Lytle Street, North Countyline Street and Corporate Drive.

• Caller reported two suspicious makes in a blue SUV in the 1400 block of Buckley Street. Unable to locate.

• Dispatch received a call and could hear males yelling in the background in the 700 block of West North Street. Three officers responded, no additional report provided.

• Complainant reported a possible drunk driver in the 800 block of Woodward Avenue. Officer unable to locate but will be on the look out.

• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Lytle Street. Officer notified subject of complaint and volume was turned down.

• Employee in the 100 block of East Lytle Street reported a gas drive off. Investigation pending.

• Caller in the 500 block of South Main Street reported items stolen. Officer spoke to owner who reported his vehicle was locked and when he came outside in the morning, his trunk was open and a bookbag with thousands of dollars of magic cards was missing; nothing else taken.

• Officers provided a funeral escort.

• Officer responded to an office front door motion alarm in the 400 block of North Union Street. Officer advised it was a false alarm.

• A patient in the 500 block of Van Buren Street reported a domestic disturbance. Update reviewed by dispatcher. No report of assault or violence. Officer advised complainant of options.

Friday:

• Caller reported loud music in the 800 block of North Union Street. Officer advised music was loud upon arrival; male was advised to turn it down.

• A disturbance was reported between a 17-year-old female and her mother in the 1100 block of Arthur Avenue. As teen was giving information to the dispatcher, the line went dead. Female juvenile called 911as a result of believing her mother turned the WIFI off after an argument. Officer advised while he was present, mother and child were unable to reach an understanding. Mother allowed daughter to stay with her aunt for the night. All parties advised of options.

• Police received two calls in regards to a possible fight near West South and North Wood streets. Complainant reported people knocking on her windows and doors. Officers unable to locate anyone; extra patrol requested.

• Caller requested an officer for a noise complaint in the 300 block of McDougal Street. Officer advised complaint unfounded.

• Caller in the 200 block of West North Street requested an officer and EMS. Four males transported to police station. No further information available.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Officer advised of a black Chevy Silverado coming into the city that drove through a stop sign. Unable to locate.

• Caller reported a truck blocking traffic at East Fourth and South Main streets. Upon arrival in area, officer advised there was no trucks parked in the roadway.

• Building check on East Lytle Street.

• Caller reported a semi on road at Bittersweet and Walnut streets. Officer advised truck did not make it up to Bittersweet, stopped just off of Jones Road; driver was able to get back on track.

• Caller in the 1500 block of North Countyline Street requested an officer. Subject reported having a headache; refused EMS. Subject told to take a Tylenol and lay down.

Seneca County

arrests

Saturday:

• Verbal warning issued for a plate light out during a traffic stop at West Township Road 112 and West Ohio 18. One make taken into custody on a warrant; transported to jail.

citations

Saturday:

• Citation issued to juvenile for speed at North County Road 31 and West County Road 61.

• Verbal warning issued for two headlights required during a traffic stop at State and Sullivan streets in Bettsville.

• Citation issued for speed during a traffic stop at State and Sullivan streets in Bettsville.

Friday:

• Verbal warning issued for two headlights required during a traffic stop at State and Emma streets in Bettsville.

• Verbal warning issued for speed during a traffic stop at State and Sullivan streets in Bettsville.

• Verbal warning issued for speed during a traffic stop at West County Road 61 and North Township Road 71 in Liberty Township.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Caller reported a gun case and ammunition in the southwest corner ditch at South County Road 45 and West County Road 10.

• Caller in the 8000 block of North County Road 31 reported they had been drinking and thinks their drink might have been spiked.

• Caller reported a possible disabled vehicle partially on the roadway on U.S. 224 and Ohio 587. Deputy advised checking 224 from Tiffin to U.S. 23; unable to locate.

• Bascom carryout owner requested deputy check out dark-colored van in parking lot; occupants reported they ran out of gas. Unable to locate.

Saturday:

• Deputy requested a form for trespassing in Bascom for two individuals who sneaked into the prom.

• Deputies responded to a report of a verbal altercation in the 1700 block of North Union Street, Fostoria. Parties warned for disorderly conduct.

• Deputy responded to glass in a parking lot on Washington Street in Bettsville. Also found a Sketchers shoe with glass inside it. Deputy advised seeing three juvenile’s in the north parking lot before sundown. Checked area; unable to locate. Disposed of glass-filled shoe, swept up as much of the glass as possible.

• Subject reported a North County Road 11 resident had her horse; went to sheriff’s office to request deputy standby while she retrieve her horse.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a female injured in a domestic dispute in the 4000 block of Township Road 36 in Liberty Township. Fostoria police advised the male suspect was headed to female’s house; Tiffin police also notified. Female taken to Mercy Health – Tiffin Hospital; unable to make contact with male suspect.

• Traffic stop made at Washington and David streets in Bettsville. No citation, warning or report issued.

Friday:

• An Axline Street female reported a male took children and has been drinking and threatening self harm. Deputy spoke with male, advised checkup okay.

• Deputy responded to a burglar alarm on Township Road 21. Reset burglar alarm; deputy advised residence appears to be secure, can not get anyone to come to the door

fire runs

Saturday:

• 60-year-old male was reported passed out from a possible seizure in the 100 block of Seneca Street in Bettsville.

