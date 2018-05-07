What you need to know before heading to polls

Ohio voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide everything from who will run for governor for their political party to local candidates and tax levies.

But before heading to the polls, here are a few things you need to know:

What you need to bring with you

Ohio law requires that every voter, upon appearing at the polling place to vote on Election Day, must announce his or her full name and current address and provide proof of identity.

The forms of identification that may be used by a voter who appears at a polling place to vote on Election Day include

•An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state identification card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct;

•A military identification;

•A photo identification that was issued by the United States government or the State of Ohio, that contains the voter’s name and current address and that has an expiration date that has not passed;

•An original or copy of a current (within the last 12 months) utility bill with the voter’s name and present address;

•An original or copy of a current (within the last 12 months) bank statement with the voter’s name and present address;

•An original or copy of a current (within the last 12 months) government check with the voter’s name and present address;

•An original or copy of a current (within the last 12 months) paycheck with the voter’s name and present address; or

•An original or copy of a current (within the last 12 months) other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.

Provisional ballots: If you do not have any of the above forms of identification you may provide either your Ohio driver’s license or state identification number (which begins with two letters followed by six numbers) or the last four digits of your Social Security number and cast a provisional ballot. Once the information is reviewed and verified by the board of elections, your ballot will be counted.

If you do not provide one of the above documents or your driver’s license/state identification number or the last four digits of your Social Security number at the precinct, you will still be able to vote using a provisional ballot. However, in order for that ballot to be counted, you must return to the board of elections no later than seven days following Election Day to provide a qualifying form of identification.

SOURCE: https://www.sos.state.oh.us/

Where to vote

Following is a list of polling locations for Fostoria voters.

UAW Local 533 , 1675 N. Union St.

Fostoria 1-B, Church Of Nazarene, 339 Sandusky St.

Fostoria 3-A Geary Family Ymca, 154 W. Center St.

Fostoria 4-A Fostoria Fire Dept., 233 W. South St.

Fostoria 4-B Good Shepherd Home, 725 Columbus Ave.

Jackson Township, Township House, 10014 W. CR 28

Loudon North, Loudon Township Office, 9970 W. TR 112

600 – Fostoria City, Stacys Place, 625 Plaza Drive

601- Perry Township East, Stacys Place, 625 Plaza Drive

610 – Perry Township Perry Township Fire Station, 3995 Eagleville Road

Fostoria South and North, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 Van Buren St.

