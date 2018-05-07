Fostoria employers awarded for workplace safety

Posted On Mon. May 7th, 2018
Ten employers in the Fostoria area have earned recognition from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation for reaching a year without workplace injuries or illnesses that kept workers away from work for more than a day.

The employers received BWC’s 100% Award during the Fostoria Area Safety Council’s annual awards ceremony.

“When speaking with employers, I encourage them to elevate safety as a core value within their organization,” Dr. Abe Al-Tarawneh, chief of BWC’s division of safety and hygiene, said in a news release. “That’s just what these employers are doing as participants in BWC’s one-of-a-kind Safety Council Program. As award recipients, they exemplify the positive results that can follow.”

Local employers recognized with the the 100% Award include:

• Charter Steel

• Inland Tarp & Liner, LLC

• Machine Tool Design & Fab LLC

• MMC Transport Inc.

• Morgan Advanced Materials

• MRZ Inc.

• NSI Crankshaft

• Poet Biorefining – Fostoria

• ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital

• Whitta Construction Inc.

Seneca County employers recognized with the the 100% Award include:

• Arnold Machine Inc.

• Arnold Vending Company, Inc.

• Bascom Mutual Telephone Co.

• Bill Sowers Tree Service & Nursery LLC

• Camden Falls Enterprises, Inc.

• City of Tiffin – WPCC

• City of Tiffin Parks & Recreation

• CMG

• Fabrizio Chiropractic & Physical Rehab Center

• ICP, Inc.

• Innovative Support Services, Inc.

• Kelbley Transportation LLC

• KS Technologies & Custom Mfg.

• MGQ Inc

• National Machinery LLC

• New Riegel Local Schools

• Northern Ohio Cut Stone

• OCECO, Inc.

• Offset Electric, Inc.

• Old Fort Banking Company

• P.T. Services Tiffin

• Pyramid Recruiting Offices Inc

• Quick Tab II

• Republic Lumber Company

• Sarka Sheet Metal & Fab., Inc.

• Seislove Burial Vault Service Inc

• Seneca Crawford Area Transportation

• Seneca East Local Schools

• Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce

• The Sisters of St. Francis of Tiffin, Ohio

• Thomas Daniel Construction

• Tiffin Foundry & Machine, Inc.

• Tiffin Metal Products

• Toledo Molding & Die

• Tunnel Hill Partners

• Waldock Equipment Sales & Service

• Waldocks Truck Service

• Work Connections International LLC

The council also honored employers in three other award categories: the Special Award for Safety recognizes employers with at least 500,000 hours and at least six months without an injury resulting in a day or more away from work; the Group Award for Safety recognizes employers with the lowest incident rate within their business/industry type; and the Achievement Award recognizes employers that reduced incident rates from the previous year by 25-percent or more.

Fostoria Area Safety Council is one of more than 80 across the state that partner with BWC to educate employers and workers about the importance of workplace safety. Visit bwc.ohio.gov to learn more about Ohio’s Safety Council Program

