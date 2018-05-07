Dancing with Dillinger

Posted On Mon. May 7th, 2018
Sue Echelberry, portraying teller and hostage Ruth Harris, sings and dances around John Dillinger, portrayed by Doug Pahl, during a lighter moment of “A Weekend With Dillinger” Saturday at the BANKquet Hall presented by Fostoria Area Historical Society. In the background is Chad Potter, portraying bank president Andy Emerine. Legend has it on May 3, 1934, Dillinger and his band of thieves stormed the First National Bank of Fostoria, unleashing gunfire on police officers and citizens before escaping with more than $17,000 in cash and bonds — the equivalent of more than $300,000 today. The event offered community members front-row seats to the day Dillinger and his men hit the First National Bank at the very site of the raid at 125 S. Main St.

