Share the road — safely

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

Ed Schetter of Fostoria has learned firsthand about danger on the road.

The steel plate in his shoulder from his first collision with a car proves it. Schetter has been struck by a driver twice while riding his motorcycle though he was fortunate to walk away from the second accident without injuries.

The longtime motorcycle enthusiast and executive director of A.B.A.T.E. of Ohio has since become an advocate for motorcycle safety awareness.

“I’ve always been into motorcycles from mini bikes up to dirt bikes and all the way through,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for over 20 years now.

“I ride, commute to work, and tour all the time on the bike. I really enjoy riding with friends but I would rather avoid going to see them in the hospital or worse, especially because of someone else’s carelessness.”

Schetter accompanied by fellow riders and representatives from A.B.A.T.E. gathered in front of the municipal building on Friday to join Fostoria in declaring May National Motorcycle Awareness Month. The group accepted a proclamation read by Mayor Eric Keckler, which will be taken to the Statehouse today along with decrees from area municipalities such as Tiffin, Findlay, Risingsun and McComb.

A.B.A.T.E. is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to “preserving the rights, improving the image, and promoting safe operating practices of Ohio motorcyclists,” according to its website. It has thousands of members throughout the state.

The nonprofit stresses a preventive and proactive approach in promoting safety.

“Rather than pass a bunch of blanket laws that require helmets or certain safety equipment or things like that where you’re trying to lessen the damage after the accident, why not work with awareness for the car drivers or motorcyclists?” Schetter said. “Teach the motorcyclists to safely operate their vehicles and let’s see if we can avoid the accidents altogether.”

The most common threat to safety on the roadway are distracted drivers, according to Schetter. He said he frequently witnesses people behind the wheel caught up in other tasks, such as texting, browsing Facebook and even shaving, which takes their focus away from the road in front of them.

“The biggest thing I see is distraction,” he said. “That’s not in cars either, I see trucks and motorcyclists do it, too. You don’t need to text, Facebook or play on your cellphone behind the wheel.”

“The cars we drive today have a lot of safety features built into them but the person driving it is the most important,” he added.

May marks the beginning of motorcycle season with warmer weather allowing riders to get back out on the road, which makes it the perfect time for drivers to be reminded to “Look Twice, Save a Life,” as the slogan says.

“We are a legal, licensed and insured mode of transportation,” Schetter said. “All we are asking for is our part of the road and for you to watch out for us.”

Schetter said motorcyclists should also take precautions and be mindful as they get back out there after winter months off.

“On the motorcycle side of things, maybe don’t push it as hard this time of year because you haven’t been on that bike all winter long,” he said. “Get used to how the bike handles again while you get your road legs back underneath you.”

He also recommended novice riders and those who might just be rusty after years without riding seek out classes offered by Motorcycle Ohio. The classes cover everything from starting the machine up to operating it.

Schetter is optimistic that such efforts toward education of both the riding and non-riding public are making a positive impact.

“If you over time through education, awareness, and motorcycle training programs, even though the number of people operating motorcycles has gone up, the number of accidents and fatalities has dropped and leveled out,” he said. “Obviously the awareness and education is working.”

In 2017, motorcycle-involved crashes resulted in 155 fatal crashes, which is a 20 percent decrease from 2016, according to a recent media statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Only 29 percent of the motorcyclists killed in crashes were wearing helmets.

A traffic safety bulletin, published by the state patrol, reports there were 15 motorcycle-involved accidents in Seneca County. Wood County reportedly had 48 motorcycle-involved accidents in the same year while Hancock County had 20.

