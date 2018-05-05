Public Record

Fostoria

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead following a report of a two-vehicle crash at South Countyline and West Lytle streets at 12:40 p.m.

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop at McDougal and North Town streets.

Thursday:

• Officer issued a warning for headlights following a traffic stop on South Poplar Street.

• Officer issued a warning for tint following a traffic stop on West Tiffin Street.

• Officer issued a warning for an unsafe motor vehicle near South Poplar and East Sixth streets.

• Officer issued a warning for a traffic control device following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a citation through zoning on Columbus Avenue.

Thursday:

• Complainant reported a male damaged property on South Poplar Street and made threats.

Friday:

• Street department reported a tree on a vehicle on North Main Street. Officer unsuccessfully attempted to make contact with the owner; left a business card on the windshield.

• Caller reported an unwanted male at a South Poplar Street location. Female was advised to call back if the male returned.

• An East South Street caller requested an officer for an unwanted male.

• The owner of a Palmer Street residence requested an officer for a walk-through.

• A North Countyline Street employee requested an officer for subjects in a verbal altercation. Subjects didn’t report any physical violence.

• Officer conducted a home visit on Columbus Avenue.

• Caller reported a canine was loose near Sycamore and North Wood streets. Officer noted the dog broke the chain; owner was not home so the pet was left with the neighbor.

• A North Countyline Street employee reported two males fighting. Officer noted it was a verbal altercation; advised of options.

• Caller complained of a vehicle parked on a Sandusky Street property without the owner’s permission. Officer spoke to owner who stated the subject had permission.

• Officer was out with a subject on East Lytle Street. Subject was walking home.

• Officers conducted building checks on Perry Street and East Lytle Street.

• Two callers reported hearing a loud noise, possibly gunshots, and then a vehicle speeding away on West Lytle Street. Officer spoke to several neighbors who all heard the noise and stated it could’ve been anything from a transformer blowing to a shotgun; would continue to check the area.

Thursday:

• Caller reported their Maple Street neighbors were fighting. Officer noted it was a verbal altercation that appeared to be over.

• Complainant stated her ex was yelling at her from the street and was last seen walking toward Fremont Street. Officer spoke to both parties; warned the male.

• Officers conducted building checks on North Countyline Street, West High Street, East North Street,

• Caller reported an alarm was going off on East Fremont Street. Officer secured the doors and contacted the keyholder.

• Caller requested an officer for an unwanted male near North Grant and West Fremont streets.

• A West High Street resident reported someone was knocking on their door. Officer would be on the look out for the subject.

• A Sandusky Street caller requested an officer. Subject was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

• A Northview Drive caller requested an officer. Parent transported the juvenile to the hospital for an evaluation.

• A West Center Street caller requested an officer for two males.

• Caller requested an officer for a standby on Foster Street.

• Officer assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol on Peeler Drive.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a female on North Countyline Street.

• A Perry Street caller requested to speak with an officer. Report was taken and forwarded to the school resource officer.

• Complainant requested an officer on North Union Street for issues with a juvenile neighbor. Officer spoke with juveniles and both parents.

Seneca County

Thursday:

• Deputy issued a citation for failure to signal following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.

Friday:

• Caller reported two males were acting suspicious in a vehicle on West Ohio 18 in Bascom.

• A North Ohio 635 complainant stated their neighbor’s greenhouse blew onto their property, damaging their car and house.

Thursday:

• Caller requested a welfare check on a female at a West Crestview Drive address as she was intoxicated and making threats to the caller and his mother as well as the dog.

• Caller reported a metal box with a red flashing light near the intersection of West U.S. 224 and South U.S. 23. Deputy noted it was a phone box.

