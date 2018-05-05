‘Meditation, Yoga and Benefits of a Plant-based Diet’ slated Monday

Posted On Sat. May 5th, 2018
First Step will present “Meditation, Yoga and Benefits of a Plant-based Diet” at 6 p.m. on Monday as part of its Women’s Enrichment Series.

“Meditation” and “mindfulness” are buzzwords these days for good reasons,a news release states. Meditation offers many mental and emotional benefits; it can also revolutionize the way you look and feel. According to research published by the National Institute of Health and others, meditation produces tangible benefits for physical health, including decreased blood pressure, lowered cholesterol levels, increase production of the anti-aging hormone DHEA, decreased inflammation (a leading cause of disease) and improved immune function.

Get insight on meditation and its symbiotic relationship to yoga. This class will provide resources, simple tips and a guided meditation to quiet the mind and make meditation part of daily life.

Tea and a vegan menu of taco fiesta potato crisps, cheese platter, sun-dried tomato crostini, brussel sprouts with toasted pistachios and caramelized onions, chana masala, peanut butter cookie dough bites, raw coconut mango pie and classic chocolate cake will be available.

Katy Mercer, a certified yoga instructor at Harmony Yoga in Findlay, will teach this class. Cost for the class is $17.

First Step Healthy Family Resource Center, 1099 Columbus Ave., provides shelter for victims of domestic violence and their children, 24-hour support line, advocacy and outreach and support programs for men, women and children.

For more information, the agency can be contacted at 419-435-7300.

