Giving back more

Posted On Sat. May 5th, 2018
MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Micah Hyde, 2009 Fostoria High School graduate and safety for the Buffalo Bills, talks with current FHS students in the Redmen Leadership Initiative Friday afternoon at the school. Hyde, who was selected to play in the Pro Bowl this past season, donated his Pro Bowl jersey with his autograph to his alma mater stating, “It’s the perfect place for it to be because this place means a lot to me.” Those words have rang true over the past several years as Hyde continues to give back to the community as well as others around the country. In addition to the jersey, he also donated $10,000 to the junior/senior high school for its football program and will host the second annual Micah Hyde Football Camp June 9 at Fostoria High School for nearly 500 youngsters. The free camp will be presented by Hyde’s Foundation, IMagINe for Youth, which grew from a class project of Hyde’s during his time at the University of Iowa to develop a business plan that would give back to a community. Hyde’s plan involved refurbishing used athletic equipment and donating it to financially needy schools. Shortly after the first camp, IMagINe for Youth donated $1,000 to the Fostoria Lady Lightning travel softball organization to help it play in a national tournament. In an effort to continue supporting local events, IMagINe for Youth is accepting donations. Checks can be made payable to IMagINe for Youth Foundation and mailed to US Bank Attn: Katie Clark & Deb Pullin, 204 E. Washington St., Iowa City, Iowa 52240 or visit https://www.imagineforyouth.org/donate/. Officials said the jersey will be framed and placed in the trophy case at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School next to other Hyde memorabilia. The Redmen Leadership Initiative includes junior and senior athletes who have a strong academic character.

