The power of prayer

Posted On Fri. May 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Pastor Bernie Dickson, with Fostoria Church of the Nazarene, prays for those in the military and those with family in the military Thursday morning during the Fostoria Kiwanis Club’s 67th National Day of Prayer breakfast at Good Shepherd Home. About 60 people attended the annual event, which invites community members, officials and pastors to pray for members of the military, families, education, the media, businesses, government and churches. Members of the audience were asked to stand if they represented one of the groups. This year’s theme was “Pray for America, UNITY.” Cindy Parsons, with Wounded Warrior Project and mother of local Army veteran Shane Parsons, reflected on her experiences of the power of prayer from the unexpected death of her father many years ago to the return of her son after being critically wounded. The city of Fostoria also hosted a program more geared toward praying for Fostoria and its officials, first responders, educators, students and families.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Forward step: LeBron, Cavs pushed to limit but not done yet

Posted On30 Apr 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James battles against Pacers Victor Oladipo in Game 5

LeBron's buzzer-beater gives Cavs 98-95 Game 5 win

Posted On26 Apr 2018
Stephenson fouls Green

NBA Video: LeBron drops 32 as Cavs edge the Pacers in Game 4, 104-100

Posted On23 Apr 2018

J.T. Barrett gives Cincinnati Bengals a pre-draft workout at local pro day

Posted On17 Apr 2018
Ohio Raccoons Distemper

Video: Youngstown police not amused by “zombie-like” raccoons

Posted On16 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 22 8 .733 — New York 21 10 .677 1½ Toronto 18 13 .581 4½ Tampa Bay 13
Posted On 03 May 2018
Off

Prep track: Hemminger leads Calvert at NCOSA meet

NORWALK — Tiffin Calvert’s Park Hemminger was a double winner Thursday to lead the Senecas’ boys track team to a second-place
Posted On 03 May 2018
Off

Prep roundup: Clyde doubles up New Riegel, 8-4

CLYDE — Cole Noftz and Alec Zoeller each had two hits and an RBI as New Riegel lost 8-4 to Clyde Thursday in a nonleague baseball game.
Posted On 03 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company