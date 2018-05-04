MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Pastor Bernie Dickson, with Fostoria Church of the Nazarene, prays for those in the military and those with family in the military Thursday morning during the Fostoria Kiwanis Club’s 67th National Day of Prayer breakfast at Good Shepherd Home. About 60 people attended the annual event, which invites community members, officials and pastors to pray for members of the military, families, education, the media, businesses, government and churches. Members of the audience were asked to stand if they represented one of the groups. This year’s theme was “Pray for America, UNITY.” Cindy Parsons, with Wounded Warrior Project and mother of local Army veteran Shane Parsons, reflected on her experiences of the power of prayer from the unexpected death of her father many years ago to the return of her son after being critically wounded. The city of Fostoria also hosted a program more geared toward praying for Fostoria and its officials, first responders, educators, students and families.

