Senior center a fun place to spend time

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

While the Fostoria Senior Citizen Center caters to older members of the community, the energy of the organization is fresh and new.

In the last year, the senior center’s membership has doubled with a total of 90 paid members and 2 lifetime members, according to Fostoria Senior Citizen Center Director Greg Dieter. He expects the “snowbirds” return from their warmer winter homes will push the number close to 100.

Dieter himself is a relatively new addition having been there only for about a year. He credits the influx of new members to changes implemented by the center’s new board, such as an increase in hours of operation. The senior center is open Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re open an extra day now,” he said. “With a new board, things change a little bit. We’re open four days a week.” Fostoria Senior Citizen Center offers games most days its open and provides a space for older people to gather and socialize. The hang out spot is stocked with snacks, coffee, water, a free library for checking out books and good company.

A group, from the Fostoria High School class of 1972, shared in an interview with the Review Times that they most enjoy and value the center as a place to get out of the house and enjoy one another’s company. The classmates and now members of the club gather on Wednesdays or Thursdays most weeks to play cards. Deb Hopper, a part of the gang, calls the weekly meetings their “laugh therapy.”

“We’re here because we don’t have to clean up our house to get together,” said Hopper.

“You feel like you have to clean house usually when you’re having people over, but we can just show up here and hang out” added Rhonda Partin.

In addition to providing entertainment, the senior center helps support healthy lifestyles through its cooperative efforts with other community organizations.

St. Catherine’s Manor of Fostoria provides a clinic the third Monday morning of every month at the Fostoria Senior Citizen Center. Nurses from the facility check blood pressure, cholesterol, weight, blood sugar and more.

Silver Sneakers, a free fitness program covered by medical insurance for seniors over 65, also hosts a monthly potluck at the facility. The center has applications on site for seniors with qualifying insurance to fill out an application for the program which gives them access to the YMCA for free, according to Dieter.

The senior center has also recently decided to add chair yoga to its repertoire of activities. It’s first session is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. May 21.

Here’s a glance of a typical week of activities at the Fostoria Senior Citizen Center this month:

Monday

• 9:30 a.m. Skip Bo

• 10 a.m. Pokeno

• 12 p.m. Potluck

Tuesday

• 9:30 a.m. Skip Bo

• 1 p.m. Mahjong, Euchre and Hand and Foot

Wednesday

• 9:30 a.m. Skip Bo

• 12 p.m. Pinocle (May 9 and 23)

• 1 p.m. Mahjong, Euchre and Hand and Foot

Thursday:

• 9:30 a.m. Skip Bo

• 1 p.m. Euchre, Open Games and Texas Hold ‘Em

Anyone over the age of 50 is welcome to “just come and sign” up at the senior center’s location in the YMCA Annex at 125 W. North St., where they have been located since September 2012. Membership dues are $20 per year or $10 per half-year for snowbirders.

The organization has come a long way from a tear down program in 1968 — meaning everything had to be put away every night after close of business. In 1969, the Senior Center moved to 125 E. Tiffin St., where it remained for 43 years.

According to previously published reports, the Senior Center was established 49 years ago inside the old Teen Center on North Main Street — currently the Sharing Kitchen. The program was founded by Dorthy Rothenbuhler, the original director of the Senior Center.

