Rep. Jim Jordan eyes becoming U.S. House speaker

Posted On Fri. May 4th, 2018
By LOU WILIN

For the Review Times

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan is interested in becoming the next U.S. House speaker. But more pressing is keeping the House Republican majority during the midterm congressional elections in November, he said Thursday.

“If we don’t, there may not be a race for speaker. (There) may be a race for minority leader,” said Jordan, who represents the 4th Congressional District, which includes Seneca and Allen counties. “So I think that’s what’s most important.”

Historically, the party of the incumbent president tends to lose congressional seats during midterm elections. Congressional Republicans undercut themselves by approving a “terrible” big spending bill in March, Jordan said.

“We better get refocused,” he said during a meeting with editors and reporters from The Courier and WFIN.

But since current House Speaker Paul Ryan only plans to finish the year, speculation is buzzing about which Republican would succeed him. Some are quietly positioning themselves to make a move. One of them is Jordan, who was cautious in discussing that on Thursday.

“If and when there is a race, I’m interested. We’ll look at that. We’ll look at it real close,” said Jordan, R-Urbana. “I’ve been getting some good feedback from a number of my colleagues.”

Jordan is the founder of the House Freedom Caucus, the farthest-right grouping of House Republicans, and is viewed in some circles as a firebrand.

He seemed to be trying to reframe that image Thursday, saying he works with the current Republican leadership at times. Jordan said he’s even been known to go across the aisle and work with liberal Democrats, such as Dennis Kucinich, whom he calls a friend.

“(Of) the Freedom Caucus, everyone says, ‘You’re strident, tough.’ We are,” Jordan said. “We’re the guys that are willing to fight for things because we think there’s a bunch of Americans who feel like the town’s completely forgotten them.”

But it’s not a my-way-or-the-highway rebellion, he said.

“We have two sort of unwritten rules to get in the group. The first one is you have to be willing to vote against leadership, and then the second one is, you’ve got to be willing to vote with leadership,” he said.

Some House members always vote against the Republican leadership and that is a problem, Jordan said. Those representatives are not admitted to the Freedom Caucus.

The bigger problem, though, are those who always vote with the leadership on big bills, Jordan said.

The temptation to go along with the House Republican leadership is strong, because if you don’t, “you don’t get to raise as much money in town, you don’t get on the best committees. You don’t get to be chairman,” Jordan said. “It’s just tougher. It’s just harder.”

Jordan said it’s all about a balance.

“You’ve got to be willing to stand up to them, and then when you’ve got a pretty good agreement that’s … not exactly what you want, but pretty good, you’ve got to be willing to vote with them,” he said.

Jordan said he and other Freedom Caucus members did that a year ago when the House passed a health care bill to dismantle much of the Affordable Care Act.

“The health care bill started off not even close to what (Republicans) told the American people it would be. (Freedom Caucus members) changed it by far more than any group. We changed it and we wound up voting for it,” Jordan said. “It wasn’t where it should have been, but it was better than when it started, and we voted for it and put it over the top because the final vote was one of our guys.”

Though it passed the House, that bill ultimately failed in the Senate.

Jordan said he would like Washington to get beyond the rancor. He said he looks for opportunities to find common ground with Democrats. He has been able to work with former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich on issues involving the First Amendment, privacy and personal freedoms, he said.

Kucinich is now running for Ohio governor.

“Dennis is a friend. He’s a good guy,” Jordan said. “I think he’s crazy. He thinks I’m crazy, but we’re friends. We could work on things like that.”

