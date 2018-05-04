Public Record

Posted On Fri. May 4th, 2018
Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Man advised he was in an auto accident at the intersection of Sandusky and North Town streets at 7:27 a.m.; report to be completed.

arrests

Wednesday:

• Subject was detained after officer found white rock like substance.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued warning for improper display during a traffic stop at the intersection of North Poplar and McDougal streets.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Caller advised of two males causing a disturbance in the East Center and North Caples streets area; subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

• 911 caller reported an intoxicated female threatening to harm herself on Northview Drive; Firelands was contacted.

• Citizen advised someone tried to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill; under investigation.

• Officer gave a warning for Jay Walking at the intersection of Potter and North streets.

• A 911 hang up call came from a local elementary school; school secretary advised button was stuck on an employees phone.

• Caller asked to speak with an officer regarding a child custody issue; child was given to uncle prior to arrival per mother’s request.

• Officer confiscated plates and spoke to owner about fictitious plates.

• A mother reported her 16 year-old daughter went outside to smoke around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night and then was nowhere to be found: missing report was taken and officer will be on the lookout.

• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding a vehicle in her backyard on West North Street that does not belong to her: financial institution was contacted and they will make calls to get car removed/recovered.

• A man complained of bucket of dead fish, which smell was creating a nuisance, and requested an officer contact his neighbor. Homeowner advised the fish that the complainant reported had been buried.

Wednesday:

• Caller advised of several cars parked in the Walnut and West Culberston streets area illegally; vehicles were moved.

• Complainant said they saw two people with flashlights on South Countyline Street; vehicle owner was removing parts and was advised to leave for the night.

• Citizen reported a suspicious white male wearing a white shirt and blue jeans in the North Countyline Street area; subject was walking home to a friend’s house.

• Subject came on station to request report on file of female harassing him about custody agreement and time shared; report on file and he was advised of options.

• Caller reported a juvenile male wearing an orange shirt was riding bike in traffic; officer unable to locate boy.

• Caller requested EMS to the 400 block of West Center Street for 49 year-old male who was unresponsive; unattended death. Funeral home responded to scene.

• Citizen advised of two young females on North Main Street throwing rocks at passing vehicles; officer spoke with parent of juveniles.

• Subject said a juvenile male was climbing a tree on Peeler Drive; officer spoke with boy and advised him of climbing.

• Owner of business advised a male and female pair attempted to use a fake $100 bill; individuals were advised to not to return to establishment.

