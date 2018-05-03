Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• Officers transported a male subject and relayed with Seneca County Sheriff’s Office; male arrested on warrant.

citations

Wednesday:

• A verbal warning was issued on East Lytle St. during a traffic stop.

• Officer gave a verbal warning for a traffic violation on North Counytline Street.

• Verbal warning was given on Jackson St. during a traffic stop.

Tuesday:

• A verbal warning was issued for light required at night during a traffic stop at the intersection of North Union and West South streets.

• Citation was issued for driving under suspension during a traffic stop on South Countyline Street.

• Another citation was issued for driving under suspension at the intersection of North Vine and West Fremont streets.

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension during a traffic stop at the intersection of McDougal and North Town streets.

vandalism

Tuesday:

• Complainant requested an officer regarding vandalism on his garage located on East Lytle Street; photos were taken and property owner requested extra patrol.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Fostoria Police Department received two 911 hang up calls from a Williston Avenue residence; call back was unsuccessful. Subjects were not cooperative and were warned for disorderly conduct. They were advised they would be arrested if officers had to return.

• Caller advised neighbor on other side of empty lot continues to throw trash into the lot between them and is verbally abusive. Complainant advised of options and repercussions if officers were required to come out again.

• Vehicle was impounded from a North Poplar Street location.

• Caller advised daughter is being threatened by another student and she is afraid to speak with the resource officer; subjects were spoken to and school was advised.

• A North Countyline Street employee advised of a small child wandering outside a store. Two year old opened the door while the mother was in the bathroom and walked to grandma’s house. The mother was out searching for the child at the time of the call. Child was returned to parent and officer advised her to change locks on the door.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak with an officer regarding her sister’s ex showing up at the complainant’s house on Tuesday night. Further, she advised the male is stalking the neighborhood. Complainant was advised of options and officer will tell male to stay away.

• Woman requested an officer for assistance with a disturbance involving her daughter. Incident was a verbal dispute over a civil matter; both parties were advised of options.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak with an officer regarding a burglary on Van Buren Street; investigation pending.

• Officer performed building checks on North Countyline, East Tiffin and South Poplar streets.

• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a suspicious person or trespassing incident on North Union Street.

Tuesday:

• Subject reported a white box truck with a UHAUL trailer hit and knocked off a gas at railroad tracks on Columbus Avenue; CSX contacted.

• Complainant stated two intoxicated males were walking in the North Union Street area; call unfounded.

• Citizen advised of a male sitting by a dumpster on East Lytle Street; officers spoke with the man who advised he was waiting for a friend to get home and was using an electrical outlet to charge his phone.

• Officer performed a building check on North Main Street.

• Caller requested an officer due to a generator damaged by an unknown vehicle between 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on West Lytle Street. An investigation is pending.

• Subject requested an officer for a silver vehicle in the North Union and West High streets area. Vehicle was parked legally; complaint was unfounded.

• Officer transported a male subject to station with contraband; subject was released to Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant.

• Citizen advised of a disabled grey SUV at the intersection of North Countyline and West Fremont streets; vehicle was off roadway and tow truck in route.

• Subject requested an officer regarding a suspicious person on Stearns Road; report on file.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Caller in Bettsville advised of a possible scam.

• A tree fell down partially blocking South Township Road 131 in Louden Township. Seneca Township Trustees to be notified; tree was removed.

Tuesday:

• Fine stone spilled in the roadway at near the intersection of Union and Michael streets in Bettsville. Loose gravel and stones were located in the southbound lane of Michael Street. Deputy directed traffic while the Bettsville Street Department cleaned it up.

• A Louden Township man advised he may call for assistance if he arrives home and his wife is still there refusing to give him his keys. His spouse had been holding his keys from him forcing him to rely on co-workers to get him to Findlay every day. Husband was a valid driver and advised the vehicle is registered to him. The man informed the deputy the couple had worked it out by the time law enforcement arrived.

Comments

