Pizza Palace is next Visiting Chef

Posted On Thu. May 3rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LYDIA BAULER/ the Review Times

Fostoria Pizza Palace chef Tom Daniels serves up some Italian fare at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. Daniels prepared garlic bread, lasagna and alfredo for hospital staff as well as patients’ families and community members. The hospital hosted its second Visiting Chef in an effort to support and promote local restaurants. The culinary series kicked off last month with Kemosabes and hopes to bring more local chefs to the hospital’s kitchen. Guests and staff can catch a bite to eat from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the cafeteria during the Visiting Chef’s program, which also offers a salad bar, prepared sandwiches and other cold items alongside featured area dishes.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Forward step: LeBron, Cavs pushed to limit but not done yet

Posted On30 Apr 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James battles against Pacers Victor Oladipo in Game 5

LeBron's buzzer-beater gives Cavs 98-95 Game 5 win

Posted On26 Apr 2018
Stephenson fouls Green

NBA Video: LeBron drops 32 as Cavs edge the Pacers in Game 4, 104-100

Posted On23 Apr 2018

J.T. Barrett gives Cincinnati Bengals a pre-draft workout at local pro day

Posted On17 Apr 2018
Ohio Raccoons Distemper

Video: Youngstown police not amused by “zombie-like” raccoons

Posted On16 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 22 8 .733 — New York 19 10 .655 2½ Toronto 17 13 .567 5 Tampa Bay 13
Posted On 02 May 2018
Off

Chieftains keep BVC title hopes alive

BASCOM — The middle of the Hopewell-Loudon softball lineup produced four extra base hits, eight hits in all and drove in seven runs to key
Posted On 02 May 2018
Off

Balliet perfect in H-L’s 13-1 romp over Arlington

BASCOM — Cody Balliet was a perfect 4 for 4 to lead a Hopewell-Loudon offense which scored in all four innings to earn a 13-1 Blanchard
Posted On 02 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company