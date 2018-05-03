Pizza Palace is next Visiting Chef

LYDIA BAULER/ the Review Times

Fostoria Pizza Palace chef Tom Daniels serves up some Italian fare at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. Daniels prepared garlic bread, lasagna and alfredo for hospital staff as well as patients’ families and community members. The hospital hosted its second Visiting Chef in an effort to support and promote local restaurants. The culinary series kicked off last month with Kemosabes and hopes to bring more local chefs to the hospital’s kitchen. Guests and staff can catch a bite to eat from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the cafeteria during the Visiting Chef’s program, which also offers a salad bar, prepared sandwiches and other cold items alongside featured area dishes.

