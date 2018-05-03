House bill creating multi-jurisdictional drug court passes

Posted On Thu. May 3rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

A house bill allowing Seneca County to create the first multi-jurisdictional drug court in Ohio was passed.

State Representative Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin) announced on Wednesday afternoon that the governor has signed into law House Bill 354. The bill was sponsored by Reineke in the hopes to enhance efficiency in the way Seneca County courts address low-level drug offenses, according to a press release.

“I appreciate the efforts of Judge Shuff, Judge Kelbley and Judge Repp in developing an important, collaborative and innovative approach for Seneca County to combat the opioid crisis,” Reineke said. “The pilot program, PIVOT, between the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court and the Seneca County Court of Common Pleas is an admirable example of accountable and responsive service to the citizens of Seneca County.”

The new law establishes a pilot program that consolidates certain drug court proceedings for the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court and the Seneca County Court of Common Pleas, both of which are now located in the same building, the new Seneca County Joint Justice Center. Because Seneca County is predominantly rural, both courts see the same defendants and deal with the same issues, regardless of jurisdiction.

As Seneca County Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff shared during a Seneca County Commissioners meeting in December, the court system sees many struggling with drug addiction again and again.

“We’ve seen some people many times over,” Shuff said of those brought before the three trial judges in the county, including fellow Common Pleas Court Judge Michael P. Kelbley and Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court Judge Mark Repp.

The legislation applies only in situations when 1) the court finds that the offender’s addiction to a drug of abuse was the primary factor leading to the offender’s commission of the offense charged, and 2) the offender is admitted to participate in the “Participating in Victory of Transition” (PIVOT) drug recovery program.

Additionally, House Bill 354 only consolidates the jurisdiction of the two courts in cases of low-level drug offenses, said the media statement. The legislation does not provide concurrent jurisdiction in nearly any other criminal actions or proceedings.

The pilot program will operate for five years, at which time the General Assembly can choose to extend the program, make it permanent or let it expire.

According to published reports, the county has received a $467,800 grant for the program that is essential to the drug recovery court, which is to be managed by the three trial court judges. Shuff has said there will be three cases workers and a probation office hired for the court.

While the programs are targeting those affected by heroin and other opioids, Shuff had said he hopes they will be expanded soon to include other drugs, such as crack cocaine.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Forward step: LeBron, Cavs pushed to limit but not done yet

Posted On30 Apr 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James battles against Pacers Victor Oladipo in Game 5

LeBron's buzzer-beater gives Cavs 98-95 Game 5 win

Posted On26 Apr 2018
Stephenson fouls Green

NBA Video: LeBron drops 32 as Cavs edge the Pacers in Game 4, 104-100

Posted On23 Apr 2018

J.T. Barrett gives Cincinnati Bengals a pre-draft workout at local pro day

Posted On17 Apr 2018
Ohio Raccoons Distemper

Video: Youngstown police not amused by “zombie-like” raccoons

Posted On16 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 22 8 .733 — New York 19 10 .655 2½ Toronto 17 13 .567 5 Tampa Bay 13
Posted On 02 May 2018
Off

Chieftains keep BVC title hopes alive

BASCOM — The middle of the Hopewell-Loudon softball lineup produced four extra base hits, eight hits in all and drove in seven runs to key
Posted On 02 May 2018
Off

Balliet perfect in H-L’s 13-1 romp over Arlington

BASCOM — Cody Balliet was a perfect 4 for 4 to lead a Hopewell-Loudon offense which scored in all four innings to earn a 13-1 Blanchard
Posted On 02 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company