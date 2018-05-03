House bill creating multi-jurisdictional drug court passes

A house bill allowing Seneca County to create the first multi-jurisdictional drug court in Ohio was passed.

State Representative Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin) announced on Wednesday afternoon that the governor has signed into law House Bill 354. The bill was sponsored by Reineke in the hopes to enhance efficiency in the way Seneca County courts address low-level drug offenses, according to a press release.

“I appreciate the efforts of Judge Shuff, Judge Kelbley and Judge Repp in developing an important, collaborative and innovative approach for Seneca County to combat the opioid crisis,” Reineke said. “The pilot program, PIVOT, between the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court and the Seneca County Court of Common Pleas is an admirable example of accountable and responsive service to the citizens of Seneca County.”

The new law establishes a pilot program that consolidates certain drug court proceedings for the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court and the Seneca County Court of Common Pleas, both of which are now located in the same building, the new Seneca County Joint Justice Center. Because Seneca County is predominantly rural, both courts see the same defendants and deal with the same issues, regardless of jurisdiction.

As Seneca County Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff shared during a Seneca County Commissioners meeting in December, the court system sees many struggling with drug addiction again and again.

“We’ve seen some people many times over,” Shuff said of those brought before the three trial judges in the county, including fellow Common Pleas Court Judge Michael P. Kelbley and Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court Judge Mark Repp.

The legislation applies only in situations when 1) the court finds that the offender’s addiction to a drug of abuse was the primary factor leading to the offender’s commission of the offense charged, and 2) the offender is admitted to participate in the “Participating in Victory of Transition” (PIVOT) drug recovery program.

Additionally, House Bill 354 only consolidates the jurisdiction of the two courts in cases of low-level drug offenses, said the media statement. The legislation does not provide concurrent jurisdiction in nearly any other criminal actions or proceedings.

The pilot program will operate for five years, at which time the General Assembly can choose to extend the program, make it permanent or let it expire.

According to published reports, the county has received a $467,800 grant for the program that is essential to the drug recovery court, which is to be managed by the three trial court judges. Shuff has said there will be three cases workers and a probation office hired for the court.

While the programs are targeting those affected by heroin and other opioids, Shuff had said he hopes they will be expanded soon to include other drugs, such as crack cocaine.

Comments

comments