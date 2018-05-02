Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the 700 block of Independence Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Officer noted the drivers side rear portion was struck by an unknown vehicle.

arrests

Tuesday:

• William Dean Bradley, was brought down on a commitment for Seneca County.

• Shandrell D Webb, was brought down on a commitment for Seneca County.

• Emmet Thomas Sheeran Jr., was brought down on a commitment for Seneca County.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a citation for speeding in a school zone following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for failure to display following a traffic stop at North Union and Elm streets.

• Officer issued a warning for being in a park after dark on South Union Street.

Monday:

• Officer issued two citations following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued two citations for disorderly conduct following a report of a screen door being busted out on West North Street.

• Officer issued a citation for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at East Center and South Poplar streets.

• Officer issued two citations for disorderly conduct following a report of a father harassing a child.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller requested an officer to an East Tiffin Street parking lot. Officer spoke to all parties and warned them for disorderly conduct; a subject was told not to return.

• Caller reported two subjects busted out a window to a vacant East South Street house. Officer spoke to subjects who were working on the house.

• A South Poplar Street complainant stated his roommate was tearing up his belongings. One subjects was taken into custody on a warrant out of Wood County.

• Subject came on station to state his cousin hadn’t picked up his personal belongings from the Grape Street residence per court order.

• Officer was flagged down regarding a male subject walking on the tracks near West Tiffin Street and Lakeview Drive. Officer was unable to locate.

• Officers conducted building checks on Walnut Street, Sandusky Street, North Countyline Street, Park Avenue, East Lytle Street,

• Caller advised a missing juvenile from Tiffin was at a South Main Street location. Child was handed over to Tiffin Police Department.

• A West Fremont Street complainant wanted a female subject removed from the premises. Officer spoke to subjects who were in a disagreement; advised they could be charged in the future if officers have to return.

Monday:

• Complainant reported someone rang his East Lytle Street doorbell and opened his storm door but when he went to the door, no one was there; advised he thought someone was trying to get in. Officer noted someone propped the door open; would be checking the area.

• Caller requested a welfare check on his roommate at a West South Street address as he had not seem him all day.

• Caller advised of lots of vehicles and foot traffic at a Taft Boulevard location; stated it could possibly be drug deals.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Perry Street.

• Complainant stated her estranged husband was at her West Fremont Street residence and was refusing to leave. Male subject had his belongings and was warned of consequences if he returned.

• Complainant came on station with a juvenile who was throwing things, not listening and being disrespectful. Officer advised of options.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding being threatened on Stearns Road.

• A Columbus Avenue resident advised someone parked their vehicle in her driveway, got out and left. Officer spoke to owner and the vehicle would be moved.

• Caller stated he was walking his son’s friend home and a Lewis Street resident was yelling and screaming and threatening to punch him. Parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer about an issue with an Arbor Street neighbor.

• Complainant advised her Cherry Street neighbors were in an altercation and when she drove by the male subject started yelling at her. Officer noted it was a miscommunication between parties and everything was OK.

• Caller advised of a male subject standing at the corner of Taft Boulevard and South Main Street; believed they were involved in illegal activity.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• Two callers advised a lady was sitting in the front yard in her bathrobe talking to no one and the neighbors were concerned as she had never done anything like it before. EMS was requested to the 200 block of Cleveland Street at 10:41 a.m. to check the female out; everything was OK.

Seneca County

citations

Tuesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at West County Road 61 and North County Road 31.

Monday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed and FRA suspension following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 66.

• Deputy issued a warning for no front plate following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 101.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A Bascom resident advised a Tiffin newspaper kept throwing stuff in his West Oak Street driveway but he does not subscribe; noted he had called before and the problem had stopped but now they aren’t taking his calls. Deputy left a message with someone from the paper.

Monday:

• Caller advised of three bikes leaning against power lines on County Road 3 near West Township Road 84.

