Internet auction gets thumbs up

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

It was a productive night in city council chambers with council adopting several ordinances and a resolution during their Tuesday meeting.

The group approved an ordinance authorizing the disposal of personal property, motor vehicles, road machinery, equipment, tools or supplies which are not needed for public use, or are obsolete or unfit, to be sold by internet auction in calendar year 2018. By utilizing govdeals.com, according to Mayor Eric Keckler, the city will be able to move their surplus goods for better prices than a public auction because interested parties can search for particular items on the website.

The council adopted an ordinance accepting the recommendation of the Tax Incentive Review Council to continue tax incentives for POET Bio-refining, 2111 Sandusky St., and Kroger, 126 W. High St. Under the agreements, which are reviewed annually, each company receives tax incentives for their operations as long as they comply with certain stipulations such as maintaining a specific number of employees.

The council also passed an amendment, which, Keckler had said, “cleans up old language” relating to the positions of Executive Secretary and Zoning Inspector.

According to Keckler, these changes better reflect and encompass the duties of the office as well update the outdated title of “executive secretary” to “administrative assistant.”

After suspending the three-readings rule, council adopted an additional ordinance adopting and amending the permanent 2018 appropriations by appropriating from unappropriated funds and transferring appropriations to the general fund.

Separately, the governing body heard the first reading of an ordinance requesting the Ohio Department of Transportation to establish speed limits on U.S. 23 North.

According to Mayor Eric Keckler, the legislation will restore the limits to what the community had become accustomed. ODOT, which replaces signs every five years or so, had replaced signs altering the limits in some areas, such as a 35 mph zone to 50 mph near Great Lakes Ace Hardware, 1656 N. County Line St.

“The state had come in and replaced a bunch of signs that go through the city,” he said. “In a couple locations, there were signs that were different than what we were used to and it started a conversation about what the speed limit should be in certain locations.”

After a speed limit study for the city was conducted due to the upcoming repaving of U.S. 23, the city chose the familiar option, which will keep the speed limit at 35 mph in town then gradually increase outside the limits, stated Keckler.

“We thought it was best that we keep it at what everyone has become used to,” the mayor said. “It seems to be the safest for the community.”

The speed limit will be set at 50 mph from Stearns Road to 0.71 miles north of Stearns Road and at 35 mph from Colonial Drive to Stearns Road, according to the speed zone proposal.

Additionally, city council heard the first reading of an ordinance ratifying the operation of the Loudon Cemetery by the city of Fostoria and declaring no burials have occurred there in the last 25 years.

According to the mayor, nothing will significantly change in terms of operation of the cemetery nor will it be moved, which was part of property brought into the city when the Muirfield Place neighborhood was annexed.

The legislation comes before council in response to the Ohio Department of Commerce, which is in charge of cemeteries and their operations. Since there has not been a burial in the cemetery since 1957, the state agency suggested the cemetery be registered as inactive. The ordinance will allow the Louden Cemetery to be registered per the agency’s request.

In other business:

• The Law and Ordinance Sub-Committee met directly after the council meeting to discuss ongoing business, including on and off street parking issues, obsolete ordinances, systematic review of ordinances and digital signage. The sub-committee tabled the issues of obsolete ordinances and reviewing the ordinance books in order to prioritize parking issues and digital signage. The public is invited to attend a work session focusing on these current issues at 6 p.m. May 7 in Conference Room 2 on the second floor of the municipal building.

• The next city council meeting will be May 15 at 6 p.m. in council chambers.

Comments

comments