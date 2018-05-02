First farmers’ market of season Saturday

Posted On Wed. May 2nd, 2018
The first Fostoria Farmers’ Market of the season will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets in downtown Fostoria.

The theme is “Celebrate Moms” and is sponsored by Alan Kaminsky Jewelers. Kaminsky will have sidewalk sales in front of the store right across the street from the market at 111 S. Main St.

Additionally, spring flowers, vegetable starts and unique planters will be available from Barb & Dick’s, Mr. Basket, Shirley Conley and the Fostoria Garden Club Ltd.

Farm-fresh eggs will be available from Widmer Family Farms, along with baked goods from Country Crafts and Peg Kauffman; Coonies Kettle Corn; Just Jammin & Stuff’s homemade jellies, soaps, jewelry and painted gourds; honey products from Just Natural sweeteners; and maple syrup products from the Sugar Shack.

Other vendors include Pat Coronado’s many hand-sewn items; Prairie Song Pottery and doggie treats; Dick Perrine’s wind chimes and garden art; Scentsy; Premiere Jewelry; Joy’s Candles; Sours Homestead crafts; Hummel’s Cricut crafts, the Review Times and Costco.

Information will be available on getting registered to vote as well as for affordable housing at the Fostoria Townhomes.

The Eastern Star will provide breakfast sandwiches and muffins in the Masonic building across the street from the market at 113 E. Tiffin St.

The Fostoria Farmers’ Market is sponsored by the Fostoria Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, in conjunction with the Fostoria Garden Club Ltd. and the Review Times. For more information, visit Fostoria Farmers’ Market on Facebook, email fostoriamarket@yahoo.com or call 419-435-1718.

