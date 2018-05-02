Enjoying the warm weather

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

(From right) Amari Cousin, 9, Milli Smith, 8, and Marisol Cooper, 9, lead their peers across the playground equipment Tuesday afternoon during recess at Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Spring is finally here and students were more than excited to take their coats off and enjoy the warmth from the sun. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will roll through the area today, mainly after noon, with partly sunny skies and southwest winds of 14 to 21 miles per hour. The chance of storms increases into Thursday and will stick around through Friday. The sun will return Saturday with highs near 72 degrees.

