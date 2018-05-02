Emergency notification system is approved by commissioners

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

After two weeks of discussion, the Seneca County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to approve a countywide emergency notification system. The system will alert citizens when there is poor weather approaching, a disaster situation has developed, or when road closures affect the area.

The county will have a few partners for the new system, including the cities of Fostoria and Tiffin.

“I spoke to (Fostoria’s) public safety director, and they are on board with it,” said Commissioner Holly Stacy, adding officials from the city of Tiffin will also join the project.

The system will use both texting and telephone to notify county residents of important emergency information.

“There was some concern that (sheriff’s office) dispatchers are busy enough when there is a car crash, so the sheriff may not be all in on day one,” Stacy said, noting any issues are being worked out.

The commissioners voted to approve a three-year service agreement with Inspiron, LLC for the emergency notification system.

Stacy also took an opportunity to praise Fostoria officials, most notably leaders of Fostoria Economic Development Corp., on gains they have achieved the past year.

“I attended their annual meeting a couple of weeks ago, and their efforts have lead to the creation of 336 new jobs, the retention of 1,313 other jobs, and an investment of $59 million by businesses,” Stacy noted.

The commissioners also gave a report on the Wolf Creek cleanup project, informing her fellow commissioners the project is about 90 percent complete.

“It’s been in progress for several months, and the (work) crews have been pulled off to work on another project that needs immediate attention, but it’s 90 percent done. People may be wondering where (the work crews) went, but they will be back to finish it.”

Stacy pointed out time is nearing for the planting of crops, but trees and other debris that has been removed from the creek have been moved to areas away from farm fields.

She also said County Engineer Mark Zimmerman followed up on complaints from property owners along the creek regarding the improper methods that had been used during the cleanup.

“He is watching the work closely. He is pleased with the changes that were made. There were adjustments made to the work,” Stacy said in reference to the property owners’ complaints and efforts made to rectify the improper work.

In other business, Mike Kerschner, president of the board of commissioners, informed his cohorts there will be a Memorial Day parade on June 3 at 2 p.m. in Bascom. He said the commissioners have been invited to participate in the event.

Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Shuff addressed the commissioners regarding cleaning needed in the new Justice Center due to issues left behind by construction workers.

“We’ve taken care of (issues) in the interior of the building, but the exterior of the windows need razor blades to remove calking and (other debris),” Shuff pointed out. “We talked to Diamond Window Cleaning in Findlay, and they can bring in a 125-foot aerial lift to get the work done.”

While the clerk of courts office and the three judges are paying for the interior cleaning, the exterior work will cost about $6,500. Shuff said the judges will pay half of that amount, but county officials will need to pony up the remainder.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas said the county needs to find out if Gilbane Construction is obligated to pay for the cleaning, but the commissioners agreed to pay their share of the exterior cleaning if the Gilbane contract does not address the issue.

In another Justice Center matter, the group discussed which county offices may be able to utilize any unused space in the structure. Officials had previously decided the space could be made available to one county agency, but that may need to be changed.

Complicating the issue is the need for space for records currently housed in the county-owned building at 81 Jefferson St., Tiffin. The commissioners want to move out those old records by June 20.

Commissioners went into an executive session to discuss an employment issue, but said no formal action was planned after the non-public discussion.

It was noted the next meeting of the county commissioners will be conducted in the auditorium of Tiffin Columbian High School at 11 a.m. on May 8.

