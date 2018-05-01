Speed limits on U.S. 23 top agenda

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

City council will discuss a few new pieces of business tonight at 6 p.m. during their regularly scheduled meeting.

Council will hear the first reading of an ordinance requesting the Ohio Department of Transportation to establish speed limits on US 23 North.

According to Mayor Eric Keckler, the legislation will restore the limits to what the community had become accustomed.

“The state had come in and replaced a bunch of signs that go through the city,” he said. “In a couple locations, there were signs that were different than what we were used to and it started the conversation about what the speed limit should be in certain locations.”

After a speed limit study for the city was conducted, the city chose an option that “everyone has come to know,” which will keep the speed limit at 35 mph in town then gradually increase outside the limits, stated the mayor.

The speed limit will be set at 50 mph from Stearns Road to 0.71 miles north of Stearns Road and at 35 mph from Colonial Drive to Stearns Road, according to the speed zone proposal.

City council will also hear the first reading of an ordinance ratifying the operation of the Loudon Cemetery by the city of Fostoria and declaring no burials there in the last 25 years.

According to Keckler, nothing will significantly change in terms of operation of the cemetery, which was part of property annexed into the city when Muirfield Place was established.

The legislation comes before council in response to the Ohio Department of Commerce, which is in charge of cemeteries and their operations. Since there has not been a burial in the cemetery since 1957, the state agency suggested the cemetery be registered as inactive. The ordinance will allow the Louden Cemetery to be registered per the agency’s request.

In other business, an ordinance adopting and amending the 2018 permanent appropriations will also be heard.

Additionally, city council will attend to ongoing business, including:

• An ordinance authorizing the disposal of personal property, motor vehicles, road machinery, equipment, tools or supplies which are not needed for public use, or are obsolete or unfit, to be sold by internet auction in calendar year 2018. Utilizing govdeals.com, acoording to Keckler, helps the city to move their surplus goods for better prices than a public auction because interested parties can search for particular items on the website.

• Legislation accepting the recommendation of the Tax Incentive Review Council to continue tax incentives for POET Bio-refining, 2111 Sandusky St., and Kroger, 126 W. High St. Under the agreements, which are reviewed annually, each company receives tax incentives for their operations as long as they comply with certain stipulations such as maintaining a specific number of employees.

Comments

comments