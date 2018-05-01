Public Record

Posted On Tue. May 1st, 2018
Fostoria

accidents

Friday:

• Caller reported a vehicle’s tire flew off and struck another vehicle at the intersection of Perry and West High streets at 1:10 p.m.; assistance rendered.

citations

Friday:

• Citation was issued for driving under a suspended license during a traffic stop at the intersection of East Jackson and North Main streets; vehicle was impounded and plates were confiscated.

• Officer gave a verbal warning for a traffic violation on North Countyline Street.

• Driver cited for speed on West Township Road 112 and North Township Road 101.

Thursday:

• Officer issued a warning for a traffic violation at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Olmstead Street.

• Verbal warning was issued for an equipment violation on Main and Lytle streets.

• Officer issued a verbal warning for expired plates at South Union and West Tiffin streets.

• Citation was issued for expired plates during a traffic stop at the intersection of North Countyline and Elm streets.

• Citation was given on Summit Street for failure to signal and improper display.

thefts

Friday:

• Subject came on station to report a stolen trailer; report was take and will be placed in system.

Thursday:

• Man came on station to report medication and cologne was missing from a Davoli Street residence; report on file for alleged stolen medication and subject was advised of options.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Caller advreported a male walking in the Culberston Lane and North Union Street area. Officer spoke to subject who was walking home.

• Security company advised of an activated alarm in the 1500 block of North Countyline Street; residents were spoken to and no emergency existed.

• Caller reported a child locked them out of their residence on Perry Street; assistance rendered.

• Citizen said a semi near Sandusky Street and East Park Road was all over the roadway; unable to locate vehicle.

• Subject came on station to have police escort them to a residence to gather belongings; assistance rendered.

• Complainant arrived on station to request an officer to assist in a vehicle unlock; assistance rendered.

• Officer assisted with a disabled vehicle at Park Avenue and Ebersole Boulevard; vehicle was removed from roadway.

• Caller reported numerous illegally parked cars on Walnut and West Jackson streets. Officer advised cars were allowed to park on both sides; however road would be impassible and advised the street should be rezoned for one-side parking.

• City employee reported several vehicles parked near a fire hydrant; vehicles in question were moved.

• Railroad crossing on Columbus Avenue was blocked at 4:15 a.m.

• False alarm on East North Street. Security advised of an alarm on west dock of a 400 block location. Officers made contact with owner of vehicle who advised they were the first one to work; everything was fine.

Thursday:

• Officer flagged down by a tow truck driver for AAA on Plaza Drive after vehicle ran out of gas.

• Caller reported people arguing in the West Fremont Street area; subjects warned for disorderly conduct.

• Subject came on station to request officer stand by. Female was given paperwork and juvenile was released and advised of options.

• Employee of a West Center Street location reported a black and red Huffy bike was taken from the lot.

• Citizen reported four juveniles breaking glass in the middle of the street at Crocker and South Main Street; girls were caught breaking glass bottles in the street and cleaned up the glass instead of facing charges.

• Caller requested officer to West Fourth Street. Subjects gave conflicting stories and there were no signs of physical altercation; advised of options.

• Complainant requested officer to speak with a female on Woodward Avenue regarding keys; officer unable to make contact at residence.

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
