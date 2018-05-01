Public Record

Fostoria

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a warning following a traffic stop at North Union Street and Moose Lane.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at South Poplar and East Tiffin streets.

Sunday:

• Officer issued a warning following a traffic stop on East Lytle Street.

• Officer issued a warning for obstructed plates and improper display following a traffic stop at West Tiffin Street and Jeanette Drive.

• Officer issued a warning for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at Anderson Avenue and McDougal Street.

• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at South Union and West Lytle streets.

thefts

Monday:

• Complainant reported his Stinchcomb Drive residence was broken into and medication and about $200 was stolen; stated it wasn’t the first break in. Officer advised to place a camera in the residence.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller complained of a vehicle on West Fourth Street with a flat tire that hadn’t moved all winter. Officer was unable to make contact; marked the tires.

• A Perrysburg Road complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding harassment by singing a song with derogatory words.

• Officers were requested for a funeral escort on West Tiffin Street.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call regarding a woman screaming on East Jackson Street. Grandmother came to pick up the woman and a child; parties were separated.

• Caller advised two male subjects appeared to be intoxicated near Culbertson Lane and North Union Street; noted one subject was carrying a TV and the other was doing somersaults in the middle of the street. Subjects were able to show officer a receipt that they had just purchased the TV.

• A South Wood Street caller requested officer for abandoned dogs. The humane society picked up the dogs.

• Officers were out on a follow ups on North Union Street, North Vine Street and Woodward Avenue.

• Caller complained of a vehicle parked on the sidewalk on Columbus Avenue. Owner was notified and would be moving the vehicle.

• Subject came on station requesting to speak with an officer about her juvenile daughter being unruly, jumping out of the vehicle and refusing to go to school.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak with an officer regarding her grandson whom she has custody of refusing to come home; advised the subjects who is staying with is allowing him to not go to school. Officer spoke to the subjects on North Union Street who advised they were under the impression the juvenile was kicked out of the house and not allowed back.

• Complainant reported his adult son had been missing for three days. Officer advised of options.

• Officer was out with a juvenile on a bike near South Countyline and West South streets. Juvenile was charged with curfew and released to grandparents.

Sunday:

• Officers conducted building checks on East Lytle Street

• Officer was out on a follow up on West Jackson Street.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call in reference to a female subject refusing to leave a North Main Street residence. Subject left prior to officer’s arrival.

• Caller stated about five juveniles were on Sandusky Street yelling and screaming at each other. Officer was unable to locate.

• Complainant reported her East Crocker Street neighbor took her kittens and wouldn’t return them. Officer was unable to make contact with the subject.

• Caller stated a juvenile was playing in the sludge pit near Lakeview Drive and West Center Street. Officer spoke with juveniles, none matching the description, and advised them to stay out of the pit.

• Caller advised a juvenile was using some type of bat or stick to hit things against a High Street garage. Officer spoke with the juvenile and his mother, who would take care of the situation.

• Complainant advised there were two vehicles blocking an alley off Cherry Street and he couldn’t get his vehicle down it. Vehicles were being moved.

• A North Poplar Street complainant reported three unlocked vehicles were rummaged through; nothing was taken.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding her daughter being jumped in an alley off Maple Street by another girl who she had previously gotten into a fight with at school. Officer advised of options.

Seneca County

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a warning following a traffic stop at North County Road 7 and West Ohio 18.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller requested assistance with traffic for a funeral procession from New Riegel along Wes tU.S. 224 and South Township Road 66.

• Deputy noted a door was open on North Perry Street in New Riegel; went through the building with the keyholder and everything was secure.

Sunday:

• The Ohio State Highway Patrol requested assistance in a search near West Ohio 18 and North Township Road 109.

• Caller reported a vehicle with smashed windows was sitting along the side of the roadway near West Township Road 112 and North Township Road 101. Deputy was unable to locate.

