Fostoria man lifeflighted from 3-vehicle crash

A Fostoria man was lifeflighted after a 3-vehicle accident Monday evening. The crash occurred at 5:16 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 7 and Township Road 112, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ethan Roy, 20, of Fostoria, was driving a 2005 black Chrysler 300 westbound on Township Road 112. He stopped at the intersection of County Road 7. Tammy Arbogast, 42, of Tiffin, was driving a 2012 blue Buick Enclave northbound on County Road 7 and Michael Smith, 71, of Tiffin, was driving a 2015 gray Ford F150 southbound on County Road 7. Roy failed to yeild at the intersection and drove into the path of both Arbogast and Smith. Arbogast’s vehicle struck Roy’s vehicle pushing it into the southbound lane where it was hit by Smith’s vehicle, ran off the road and struck a pole. Roy was lifeflighted to St. Vincent’s Hospital and is listed in stable condition. Arbogast’s two children were also in the vehicle with her, but Dustin Arbogast, 11, and Derrick Arbogast, 14, were not injured. Tammy Arbogast was transported by EMS to Mercy Tiffin Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Smith was also not injured. According to the patrol, distracted driving appears to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. The patrol was assisted at the scene by Bascom Fire and EMS, the Seneca County ECHO unit, John’s Welding nad Towing, Reinhart’s and D&D Towing.

