Fostoria ballots dotted with state contested races

Fostoria voters will see a few contested races on the May 8 ballot.

Those races include governor/Lt. governor; 4th District Representative to Congress; U.S. Senator; state treasurer; and Central Committee Woman for the 26th District.

Fostoria’s Hancock County voters will be deciding the republican candidate to run for the 83rd District House seat in the General Election. Former Fostoria businesswoman Cheryl Buckland and Jon Cross, president/CEO and economic development director of the Hardin County Chamber & Business Alliance, are vying in the May primary for that opportunity. See Saturday’s (April 28) edition for details in that race.

There are no other local contested races.

Governor/Lt. governor

Democrats will be deciding their nomination for governor/Lt. governor for the November General Election.

Those choices include: Richard Cordray and Betty Sutton; Larry E. Ealy and Jeffrey Lynn; Dennis John Kucinich and Tara L. Samples; Bill O’Neill and Chantelle C. Lewis; Paul E. Ray and Jerry M. Schroeder; and Joe Schiavoni and Stephanie Dodd.

The top primary vote-getters statewide in that race will face-off this fall against the GOP ticket that republican voters will also be deciding May 8.

Mike DeWine and Jon Husted are vying for the GOP nod for governor/Lt. governor on the fall ballot as are Mary Taylor and Nathan D. Estruth.

4th District

Fostoria area democrat voters will also be deciding their nomination for the 4th District Representative to Congress. Janet Garrett, Leah Sellers and Cody James Slatzer-Rose are all vying for a chance to run for that seat in the November General Election.

House members serve two-year terms and are paid $174,000 per year.

The 4th District includes Seneca, Allen, Auglaize, Crawford, Sandusky and all or part of nine other counties.

Garrett, 65, is a retired teacher who worked 35 years. She served on the executive council of her teachers union for 20 years, serving in various offices including president. She was a Peace Corps volunteer.

Sellers is a Marysville attorney who previously taught law school and served four years on Marysville city council. She describes herself as “an entrepreneur, attorney, and community leader with a proven track record of collaborative achievement and relationship management in business, academia, and government.”

Rose, a software developer, is a resident of New Albany, near Columbus. Rose does not live in the 4th District but if elected, he would have to move into the district.

The top vote-getter on the democratic ballot will face-off against the republican voters’ choice this primary between Jim Jordan and Joseph Miller.

Jordan, 54, R-Urbana, defeated Garrett two years ago. He is in his sixth term representing the 4th District. He was a state senator from 2001 through 2006. He served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 1995 through 2001.

State treasurer

Republicans Sandra O’Brien and Robert Sprague are each seeking the GOP nod for state treasurer.

O’Brien, of Ashtabula, is making a repeat run for Ohio state treasurer 11 years after defeating an incumbent treasurer in her party’s primary and losing to Democrat Richard Cordray in the general election, according to the Associated Press. She is a former teacher and served 12 years as Ashtabula County Auditor.

Sprague, 45, of Findlay, is a member of the Ohio House of Representatives for the 83rd district. He was appointed in 2011 to replace Cliff Hite. A former Findlay auditor and treasurer, Sprague has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Duke University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The winner of that race will face Democrat Rob Richardson, who is running unopposed in the primary.

26th District

Central Committee Woman

Area republicans will also be deciding a Central Committee Woman for the 26th District to run against Democrat Carol Weston, who is unopposed on the primary ballot. Republican voters will decide if Lisa Cooper or Amy Golamb will face Weston in the fall General Election.

The State Central Committee is the governing body of a political party. The committee manages all the affairs of the party including; day to day operations, fundraising, and deciding which candidates to support and give resources.

U.S. Senate

Five republicans are vying in the primary for the 26th District U.S. Senate seat. They are Melissa Ackison, Don Elijah Eckhart, Mike Gibbons, Dan Kiley and Jim Renacci.

Ackison is co-owner and managing partner of Ackison Surveying, LLC. She previously owned a staffing firm and worked in human resources with an emphasis on labor relations and management strategies. Ackison claims she is the most conservative Republican in the primary field.

Eckhart was a 2016 Republican candidate who sought election to the U.S. Senate and was defeated in the Republican primary by incumbent Rob Portman.

Gibbons is director and chairman of audit committee, Preformed Line Products and director of Associated Estates Realty Corporation. He is chairman and senior managing director of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company. He previously served as chairman of Global M&A Partners, was former CEO of Underwood Neuhaus and former senior vice president of McDonald Investments.

Kiley was a financial planner and CEO in Cincinnati before kicking off his Senate campaign. He sold real estate in Texas prior to founding Retirement Corporation of America, an independently registered investment advisory firm specializing in retirement planning. According to his website, he launched Retirement University to encourage retired clients to become life-long learners; is a founding partner of Diligent Corporation, which provides secure digital transmission and storage of confidential corporate information; and created Money Masters, an online registered investment advisory service.

Renacci is a U.S. Representative from Ohio’s 16th Congressional District. He was elected to that post in 2010 and re-elected in 2016. He formerly served as mayor of Wadsworth, where he had also served as city council president and sat on that community’s board of zoning appeals.

The top vote-getter in that primary race will seek to unseat Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown in the fall. Brown is unopposed in the primary.

Issue 1

Statewide, all primary voters will be deciding Issue 1 which, if approved, creates a bipartisan, public process for drawing congressional districts.

