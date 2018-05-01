Emergency notification system to be discussed by commissioners

Posted On Tue. May 1st, 2018
In addition to a $7,250 supplemental appropriation for the county’s Emergency Management Agency fund, the Seneca County commissioners will be asked to approve at least three authorizations when they meet in regular session at 10 a.m. today.

One authorization request, if approved, would result in an agreement with Inspiron Logistics, LLC, for a service agreement for an emergency notification system. The system would allow county officials to alert county residents to weather emergencies, disasters and road closures via text and possibly by phone.

Fostoria officials have informed county officials they may be interested in participating in the project.

The system was initially discussed during last week’s commissioners meeting, but Commissioner Holly Stacy requested a one-week delay on a vote to approve it, giving her time to study it further.

The county will dispose of a 1977 Oldsmobile Cutlass on behalf of the drug task force if the commissioners vote to authorize its sale, and a 1991 dump truck will be sold if the officials authorize that move.

Renovations to the county-owned Annex Building will also be a topic of discussion at this morning’s meeting. The building is being readied for occupation by the probate and juvenile courts, which are currently located in the former Carnegie Library Building on Jefferson Street.

An executive session is to be conducted at 10:30 a.m., but an agenda for the meeting did not specify the reason for the non-public session.

The meeting will be conducted at the Commissioners Office, 111 Madison St., Tiffin.

